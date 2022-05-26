LIFESTYLES
How to naturally grow your boobs
When people mention the word breast, what comes to mind?
Foodies will quickly think of the best meaty part of a chicken.
Sexual beings will think of the most appealing body part of a woman.
Biologically speaking, female breasts are made up of fat and breast tissue, along with nerves, veins, arteries and connective tissue that helps hold everything in place.
So why would women want to grow their twins?
According to Health Magazine, over 71% of women are not happy with their breasts.
About 48% of those women want to change the size of their breasts, so how do you grow them naturally if you can’t afford implants?
1. Diet
A glass of milk with some papaya and nuts at times mixed with soybeans are good for phytoestrogens and monounsaturated fats.
2. Yoga
If you do the Bhujangasana, Ustrasana and Dwikonasan poses as part of your yoga routine, then your twins may grow an inch or more.
3. Massage Oil For Big Boobs
Massaging is one of the best ways to increase boob size. If your partner is using a cream or lotion to massage your breasts, well, there’s nothing that can match this pleasure.
Why good sex makes you fall in love
I’ve often said that humans are both sexual and feeling beings.
If you pinch me, I will say ouch and if you tickle me, expect me to burst out in loud laughter.
This is because, like you, I have feelings.
We often forget this when it comes to sex and human feelings.
Many claim they can have sex without involving emotions.
According to anthropologist Dr Helen Fisher, sex and love are in the WhatsApp group.
Asked in an interview with GQ magazine if one can fall in love with someone after their first encounter, Dr Fisher confidently said yes.
“Oh, it’s entirely possible. Any stimulation of the genitals drives up the brain’s dopamine system, which is basic to feeling intense romantic love. Then, with orgasm, there’s a flood of oxytocin and vasopressin – brilliant chemicals that are associated with attachment. So, when you have sex, you can go over the threshold into falling in love, thanks to dopamine – and, after orgasm, feel a deep attachment to them.”
Helen also explained the misconception about casual sex: “Men fall in love more often than women do. Men are more likely to fantasise about having a long-term relationship with the person they’re on a date with than women are. When a man meets a woman that he loves, he wants to introduce her to friends and family sooner. He wants to move in sooner. Men are just as vulnerable to falling in love after the first sex as women – they may be even more so, because women are pickier.”
So, there is such a thing as love at first sex.
Top 8 African countries with the most attractive men
Handsome means many things to many people. If people consider me handsome, I feel flattered and have my parents to thank for it. Realistically, it doesn’t hurt to be good-looking, especially in this business.”
Through the above quote, American actor and singer Richard Chamberlain explains how being handsome works.
Handsome by definition is a good-looking man.
Some attribute this to looks, intellect and natural charisma.
According to https://bscholarly.com, African men are deemed to be elegant and with an excellent sense of humour.
Out of the 54 nations in the landmass, men from these eight nations are totally perfect and top the rundown for the African nations with the most handsome men.
1. Somalia
Despite being riddled with corruption and political enmity, Somalia has the highest concentration of attractive men in Africa. Somalians are, on the whole, fairly kind people with a rich culture and history.
2. Angola
Angola, a former Portuguese colony, is a location where Angolan women are stunning and Angolan men are exceptionally attractive. They may have ordinary facial characteristics, but they radiate a noble and regal demeanour. They stand out from the crowd as a result of this.
3. Nigeria
The country is known as the giant of Africa, the populous country on the continent. And with that large number of people, there’s no scarcity of handsome men in that country. Nigerian men are unaffected by the passage of time.
4. Ethiopia
Ethiopian guys, like their Eritrean brethren, are seldom a sight to behold. Some even believe that Ethiopian men are by far some of the most handsome men in the world.
5. Eritrea
Eritrea, a small, unpopular country in East Africa on the banks of the Red Sea, is home to some of the continent’s most attractive men.
6. Morocco
Moroccan men cannot be excluded in the list of African countries with the most attractive men. They are usually tall, sensual, stunningly gorgeous, and devoted to their wives. They have brown eyes that are almond-shaped, brown hair, pouty lips, and olive skin.
7. Rwanda
Rwanda is no longer merely a country wracked by the continent’s most heinous massacres. It has risen from the ashes, rebuilt itself, and can now boast being one of the continent’s safest countries. Rwandese men with large lips are tall and have lovely eyes to glance upon.
8. Kenya
Kenya, an east African country, boasts a huge population of attractive men. Their well-toned muscular figures are complemented by their attractive smiles.
How sex can help you live longer
Sex feels fabulous at any age. But what’s not as well known is that a regular roll in the hay can also add up to eight years to your life expectancy.
Yes! You heard right. By burning some calories in the bedroom, you can add some more years to live.
Studies show that having sexual intercourse regularly improves hormone levels, heart health and brain power and revs up your immune system, so you can hold on to your youth while you enjoy yourself. Research shows that the more orgasms you have, the longer you can expect to live. Being bad was never so good, right?
Aim for orgasm
It’s not just the amount of sex you’re having that counts when it comes to adding years to your life – it is the quality, too. A study discovered that a powerful orgasm is equivalent to a shot of Valium, a drug that relieves bodily stress, and works as a good relaxant. Added to that, it can also increase the body’s infection-fighting cells by up to 20%
Several studies have shown that happily married couples are likely to live longer than singles or those who are in negative relationships. Even more impressive is the fact that having regular orgasms make men twice as likely to live into old age as those who don’t have sex, and women to live up to eight years longer.
Also women who have two orgasms a week are up to 30% less likely to develop heart diseases.
So, make the most of it and boost your orgasm potential by investing in a good sexual intercourse.
Years added +08
Time to cuddle up
Cuddling up to your partner isn’t just an enjoyable aspect of good sex – it also helps to release the ‘bonding hormone’ Oxytocin, which has been linked to life expectancy.
Research has found that Oxytocin can dramatically boost longevity. So, people who are in good relationships are less vulnerable to chronic diseases and even depression.
So, make the most of it by cuddling up with your lover after sex. This will also add intimacy to your relationship. A sensual massage, lots of stroking and intimate touches will help you go a long way in keeping your relationship alive. Also, studies show that Oxytocin is produced in greater quantities with a familiar partner.
Years added +07
Cook up a storm
To enjoy good sex, it helps if you’re in the mood — which is why brain chemicals are so important. A lack of desire is the result of a reduction in one of the four brain chemicals – Dopamine, Acetylcholine, GABA and Serotonin. To get them up to speed again, certain herbs and spices can also help.
For Dopamine, which enhances mood and confidence, try basil, black pepper, chillies, cumin, garlic, ginger and turmeric. Acetylcholine helps improve alertness and focus so try all-spice, basil, peppermint, sage and thyme. GABA, a natural anti-depressant, is found in alcohol, so just one or two glasses of red wine will do the trick. Serotonin boosts happiness and relaxation, so try turkey, bananas and chocolate.
So, make the most of it by cooking up a light vegetable curry served with saffron rice to get you in the mood.
Years added +10
Work up a sweat
Exercise helps keep you fit. It also improves circulation and muscle tone and staves off the ageing process. Good news is that sex provides almost all the same benefits as regular exercise, without having to hit the treadmill. It increases circulation and metabolism and burns about 30 calories for 20 minutes of reasonably active sex. That means in an hour you’ve burnt off a glass of wine or a couple of biscuits.
Middle-aged women who have weekly sex have been found to have twice the bone-protecting Oestrogen levels of those who don’t.
So, make the most of it by keeping sex fun by trying new positions. If you always do it in missionary, speed up your heart rate by going on top for a change.
Years added +10
More, more, more!
It really is a case of use it or lose it. And having sex at least once a week will keep your hormones, heart and brain in top condition. And the more you have, the better the benefits. Men who have sex three or more times a week reduce their risk of heart attack or stroke by 50%. It’s largely a myth that sex can trigger heart attacks, but if you’re worried, don’t overdo the aerobics and you’ll still get the benefit of powerful relaxation hormones. Regular sex releases ‘feel good’ Endorphins at any age, as well as easing stress.
Years added +2
