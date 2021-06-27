How to make a homemade facial mask

Women everywhere love a good facial mask. They have so many health benefits and can be very therapeutic.

The first facial mask was invented in England in the 18th century, so this beauty regiment goes way back.

Facial masks are a sheet, creamy or thick paste applied to your skin that contains minerals and vitamins.



Facial masks can be used to rejuvenate your skin, to tighter pores, unclog pores, exfoliate, reduce inflammation, reduce wrinkles and moisturize the skin.

Some masks can be washed off easily and some are peeled by hand, it all depends on the specific mask you use.





Facial masks can also vary with the duration of how long to keep the mask on, some can be 3 mins, some can be 30 minutes while others can be left over night.

Homemade masks are extremely popular in the modern age, as they are a lot cheaper that clinical facial masks and you can use ingredients that you already have and are easy to get.

Here are three examples of homemade masks you can apply at home:

1. A Homemade facial mask to hydrate your skin

What you’ll need:

– ½ Avocado

– 1 Tablepoon of honey

– A handful or oats

Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.

Honey contains a substance called humectant which retains moisture; honey will help your skin retain moisture without feeling oily. Oats has healing properties of nourishing, calming and soothing skin. For the extra boost of natural oils, avocado will help your skin retain moisture.

2. A Homemade facial mask to improve uneven skin tone

What you’ll need:

– 1 Tablespoon of plain yogurt

– 1 Tablespoon of honey

– 1 Tablespoon of turmeric powder

Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.

Yogurt contains a substance called lactic acid which helps the skin clean the rough dead cells on your skin. Honey will help your skin feel soft and turmeric is good for fighting pigmentation that the skin has damaged on your skin, helping to give you an even skin tone.

3. A Homemade facial mask to help fight acne and blemishes

What you’ll need:

– 1 Tablespoon of Manuka honey

– 1 Teaspoon of turmeric powder

– ½ Teaspoon of Dead sea salt

Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers (Paying extra attention to your T-zone). Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.

Manuka honey and turmeric have great healing properties that will help bring down the redness that comes with acne. Turmeric is also great as it is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial. Dead sea salt will help clean and reduce inflammation and infection.