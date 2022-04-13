How to keep your punani well lubricated!

MOST stadiums water the pitch before the start of any match.

This is to ensure the playing surface is moist for the players to perform well.

If the playing surface is dry, it becomes heavy on the players’ legs, which then becomes hard for them to perform at their level best.

The same analogy applies to vaginal dryness.

According to Medical News Today, vaginal dryness is a common symptom during and after menopause, but it can happen at any age and for various reasons.

Vaginal dryness usually results from low estrogen levels.

Estrogen, produced by ovaries, is the hormone that keeps the lining of the punani lubricated, thick and elastic.

It controls the development of female body characteristics, such as breasts and body shape.

It also plays a key role in the menstrual cycle and during pregnancy.

According to health experts, many people do not seek help for vaginal dryness, as they may not realise it is a health issue for which they can get help.

Some of the common symptoms that go with vaginal dryness include itching, burning, pain during sex and a discomfort during physical activity.

While there are medical ways of treating vaginal dryness, there are also some natural ways of ensuring your punani is always lubricated, especially during sex.

Let’s take a closer look at some of these natural ways of dealing with vaginal dryness:

1. Have Regular Sex

According to Medical News Today, regular sexual activity, whether alone or with a partner, can help manage vaginal dryness.

Blood flow to the vaginal tissues increases during arousal, and this helps stimulate moisture production.

Adequate foreplay before sex can help you overcome vaginal dryness and make sex more enjoyable.

2. Avoid Some Hygiene Products

Many personal hygiene products contain fragrances and dyes that can irritate or dry out the vagina.

The punani contains a delicate balance of good bacteria and is self-cleaning.

There is no need for douching or using fragrant soaps around this sensitive area.

3. An Apple a Day

A study suggested that women who ate an apple once a day had better sex lives.

Phytoestrogen phloridzin found in apples is thought to promote better sexual function, arousal, lubrication, and ability to orgasm.

4. Incorporate Vitamin E into Your Diet

A study of 52 post-menopausal women showed vitamin E vaginal suppositories helped the majority of them with vaginal atrophy (thinning, drying and inflammation of the vaginal walls).

Vitamin E can be found in various foods, including plant-based oils, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables.