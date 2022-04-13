LIFESTYLES
How to keep your punani well lubricated!
MOST stadiums water the pitch before the start of any match.
This is to ensure the playing surface is moist for the players to perform well.
If the playing surface is dry, it becomes heavy on the players’ legs, which then becomes hard for them to perform at their level best.
The same analogy applies to vaginal dryness.
According to Medical News Today, vaginal dryness is a common symptom during and after menopause, but it can happen at any age and for various reasons.
Vaginal dryness usually results from low estrogen levels.
Estrogen, produced by ovaries, is the hormone that keeps the lining of the punani lubricated, thick and elastic.
It controls the development of female body characteristics, such as breasts and body shape.
It also plays a key role in the menstrual cycle and during pregnancy.
According to health experts, many people do not seek help for vaginal dryness, as they may not realise it is a health issue for which they can get help.
Some of the common symptoms that go with vaginal dryness include itching, burning, pain during sex and a discomfort during physical activity.
While there are medical ways of treating vaginal dryness, there are also some natural ways of ensuring your punani is always lubricated, especially during sex.
Let’s take a closer look at some of these natural ways of dealing with vaginal dryness:
1. Have Regular Sex
According to Medical News Today, regular sexual activity, whether alone or with a partner, can help manage vaginal dryness.
Blood flow to the vaginal tissues increases during arousal, and this helps stimulate moisture production.
Adequate foreplay before sex can help you overcome vaginal dryness and make sex more enjoyable.
2. Avoid Some Hygiene Products
Many personal hygiene products contain fragrances and dyes that can irritate or dry out the vagina.
The punani contains a delicate balance of good bacteria and is self-cleaning.
There is no need for douching or using fragrant soaps around this sensitive area.
3. An Apple a Day
A study suggested that women who ate an apple once a day had better sex lives.
Phytoestrogen phloridzin found in apples is thought to promote better sexual function, arousal, lubrication, and ability to orgasm.
4. Incorporate Vitamin E into Your Diet
A study of 52 post-menopausal women showed vitamin E vaginal suppositories helped the majority of them with vaginal atrophy (thinning, drying and inflammation of the vaginal walls).
Vitamin E can be found in various foods, including plant-based oils, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables.
5 things you didn’t know your underarms needed
Self-care is a term bandied
about often. Wellness experts remind us to look after our mental health, our
skin, our feet, our hands, our psyche, our hair, and many other things. Alas,
there are no reminders to give our underarms the pamper they need once in a
while.
Zaweer Ebrahim from Playgirl deodorant says that just like the rest of your body, your underarms do need some attention. He lists five things to remember to get your underarms in tip top condition:
- The basics
Due to the shape of the underarm and the way that the skin folds in this region, extra care should be taken to properly cleanse the underarm. Following the cleansing routine, it’s also important to dry the area properly to ensure that no moisture remains. With the lack of airflow in that area, it’s not likely to dry by itself.
2. Regular exfoliation
Just like the rest of your skin, the underarm area benefits from regular exfoliation. This regular dead skin removal assists with unclogging pores and reduces oil build up. If you use a scrub or exfoliating product, be sure to rinse the area carefully before cleansing and drying.
3. Gentle hair removal
If you choose to remove the hair under your arms, do so gently. As a starting point, make sure that you’ve recently cleansed the area using warm water, and that the skin is warm, wet and lathered. If you’re prone to ingrown hairs, cover the area in moisturiser the night before to ensure a smooth shave the following day. Regular changing of your razor blade is also recommended.
4.Hydration from time to time
Once again, just like the rest of your skin, this area of the body also requires moisturisation! Use a light moisturiser on your underarms in the evening so that the hydration has time to sink in. In the morning, a quick cleanse will remove any residue and ready the underarms for your favourite Playgirl perfumed roll on and body spray to keep you smelling and feeling great.
5.Choose products that care for your skin
Choosing a product for your underarm area is often based only on smell, but there are other factors that should be considered too: find a product that does not dry or irritate your skin, how the product feels on application and how it makes your skin feel.
Ebrahim says that taking proper care of your underarms is an easy addition to your beauty routine, “many of these daily habits we’re already doing for the rest of the skin on our bodies – it’s just time we did the same for our underarms to make sure they stay healthy, as well as, smelling and looking great.”
Sex positions that will hit your G-spot
Want sex to get better and have your G-spot stroked the right way for a mind blowing orgasm? Here are 5 sex positions that work like a charm and hit the spot and rarely fail their mission. Some positions are very easy but some may need you to be flexible and active.
1.Side spoon
A side spoon position is best for the lazy ones out there because it is easy and you get good access to the G-spot. Lie down on one side and let your partner enter from behind. Spoon up and enjoy the movement which is well known for hitting the g-spot. This position gives clitoral orgasm as the blood flow makes the G-spot swell and it gets easier to reach it.
2. Laid back cowgirl
In this position, the receiver gets the control on the speed, the amount of access she wants and she can determine the direction in which her G-spot is getting the perfect stimulation from. The laid back one just has the one on top laid back a little instead of facing the partner. It gives better access to the spot.
3. G-wiz position
In this position, the receiver is on her back with her legs on partner’s either side of the chest while he enters her and catches a rhythm. In this position, the vagina is narrowed and it helps target the G-spot better.
4. Twisted doggy style
Instead of your partner being on all fours, she just has to lay down on her tummy with her back arched and raised towards you, while you penetrate. The angle can be raised with the help of pillows as well.
5. Wheelbarrow
This one may be slightly difficult especially if you are not into yoga. Here the penetrating partner stands while the receiving partner clings on to the other in a cart wheel position, literally upside down. The palms must take some support either on the floor or a stool.
What the colour of your poop means and when to worry
The colour of our kak changes depending on the food we eat but do you know what it might mean for your health?
Brown kak is considered to be normal and that is due to the substance that is found in the bile.
The colour of the kak can change due to what we eat because we don’t eat the same thing every day but sometimes the change in colour can signal a health issue.
Here are the colours of your kak and what they mean according to a health website WebMd.com:
1. Brown Kak
The colour is the result of what you eat and how much bile is in your kak. Bile is a fluid your liver makes to digest fats. It starts out as a yellowish green colour. But as the pigments that give bile its colour travel through your digestive system, they go through chemical changes and turn brown.
2. Green Kak
Green or greenish kak is normal. It can be caused by green veggies such as spinach or kale, green food colouring, such as in drink mixes or ice pops and iron supplements
3. Yellow Kak
There may be times when your kak looks more yellow than brown and this is mostly common for babies, especially those who are breastfed. But if you have yellow kak that looks greasy and smells very bad, it may have too much fat. That could be a sign that your body isn’t digesting food properly or it could be a condition like Celiac disease. Celiac disease is a problem with digesting gluten, a protein in foods such as bread, crackers, and pasta, affecting the absorption of nutrients. Symptoms include gas and bloating, weight-loss, and fatigue.
4. White, Pale, or Clay-Colored Kak
This colour is not linked to what you eat but the medication you are taking or have taken or it could mean that there’s not enough bile to give your kak its typical brown colour. It could be a sign of a problem along the way. Liver disease, such as hepatitis, can keep bile from getting into your body waste. So can a blockage in the tubes (called ducts) that carry bile. This can happen because of gallstones, a tumour and a condition you’re born with called biliary atresia.
5. Black Kak
This may be because you ate something very dark-coloured or took medicine or supplement that causes black kak. But this colour can be a sign of a more serious problem – bleeding in the upper part of your digestive tract.
6. Red or Reddish Kak
Most of the time, red poop is caused by what you have eaten so don’t be too alarmed.
7. Orange Kak
Poop can often come out the colour of the food that went in, especially if you have diarrhea. If your kak has an orange colour, it’s most likely due to some orange foods.
Our diet affects the colour of our kak but if it’s white, bright red, or black, and you don’t think it’s from something you ate, it is advisable for you to see a doctor.
