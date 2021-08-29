LIFESTYLES
How to keep your punani clean and dry
Moist places encourage yeast and bacteria growth, and infections are the last things on your list, right?!
– The type of material your undies are made of, could complicate things. Fabrics like cotton are breathable, while satin traps moisture. When moisture is trapped, there is less airflow, and this could increase friction and irritation ‘down there’.
– When you’ve had a great workout at gym, change out of your sweaty gear as soon as possible.
– Washing your intimate areas is a given, and a great way to do this would be by making the GynaGuard range of pH balancing intimate products part of your feminine hygiene routine.
Which countries have the least amount of sex?
Having sex regularly has its perks.
According to many experts, regular sex can prevent one from contracting some of the known chronic illnesses such as heart disease and boast ones immune system.
The releasing of the dopamine hormone during sex proves that sex indeed is a happy sport.
While many may love and partake in sexual activities regularly, there are those who live on the opposite end on this spectrum.
Yes, there are people and in this case, countries that don’t have sex regularly.
According to a report that was published on The Oriental Economist, a global index was conducted to see which countries have the most and least amount of sex.
Durex, the leading condom manufacturer from the United Kingdom, conducted a Sexual Well-being Global Survey.
The data which was made public to various media outlets looked at the average times per year that individuals engaged in tlof tlof.
What was apparent from the results was that Japan has the lowest sexual frequency in the world, and it is the only country where the percentage of people who are not happy with their sex life is higher than that of those who are.
According to rankings, these are the top 10 countries that have the least amount of sex in a year on average:
1. Japan: 45 times per year
2. Singapore: 73 times per year
3. India: 75 times per year
4. Indonesia: 77 times per year
5. Hong Kong: 78 times per year
6. Malaysia: 83 times per year
7. Vietnam: 87 times per year
8. Taiwan: 88 times per year
9. Sweden: 92 times per year
10. China: 96 times per year
Painful sex? This might be the reason
THE coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in different ways.
It also may be responsible for our worsening pelvic floor problems related to working from home and heightened levels of stress and anxiety.
Speaking to the Washington Post Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, a pelvic floor physical therapist at Greater Boston Urology, said the combination of stress and just sitting and not getting up to go to do those different activities, seems to have contributed to people’s symptoms of the pelvic floor dysfunction.
The pelvic floor is a group of muscles found in the floor (the base) of your pelvis (the bottom of your torso).
If you think of the pelvis as being the home to organs like the bladder, uterus (or prostate in men) and rectum, the pelvic floor muscles are the home’s foundation.
The muscles are also involved in posture, urination, bowel movements and sex.
Sitting in one place for a long time without movement causes your pelvic floor muscle to tighten, which leads to pain. When muscles are overactive or underactive, the muscles dysfunction.
According to experts, pain during sex as well as difficulties with urination and bowel movements is caused by pelvic floor dysfunctions.
Pelvic floor dysfunction is “a broad term for anything that’s happening with the pelvic floor that is not a normal state,” said Heather Jeffcoat, president-elect of the Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy.
What every woman should know about the pill
Oral contraceptives, commonly known as ‘the Pill’, are among the medicines women use most frequently. Although most well known as a convenient form of birth control, this type of medication is also often prescribed to help women with a variety of other health issues. A General Practitioner and pharmacist share their perspectives on what every woman should know.
“The Pill is not only for birth control. It can also be used for prevention or treatment of acne, reducing menstrual pain and symptoms of pre-menstrual syndrome, as well as regulating a woman’s menstrual periods,” says pharmacist Prudence Masemola of Medipost Pharmacy, South Africa’s largest national courier pharmacy.
“Oral contraceptives are prescribed to help control physiological hormonal mechanisms in the body, which is why the Pill can be effective for menstrual cycle control, severe painful or heavy periods known as dysmenorrhoea, polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis. It is important to note that these conditions must be managed by a medical practitioner,” says Dr Sharmistha Heeralal, a consultant on the Contro partner doctor network.
Medipost Pharmacy dispenses and delivers medication nationwide across South Africa, including medicines prescribed by Contro’s team of partner doctors.
Masemola adds that most oral contraceptive pills are packaged with a daily calendar to help women keep track of their medication in relation to their monthly cycle. This includes placebo pills, often in a different colour, for a few consecutive days each month to allow the body to release menstrual flow.
“For special occasions, such as a holiday or sports event, women can safely skip their period by not taking the placebo pills and continuing with the active pills instead. Although this should not be done too regularly, it is a very convenient option for those times when you have activities planned that would otherwise be hampered by menstruation,” she says.
Many options for family planning
When it comes to birth control, there are many options available to couples other than oral contraceptives. “Condoms offer the additional benefit of protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Abstaining from sex is the only fully reliable option for preventing pregnancy and transmission of STIs, including HIV,” Masemola says.
“Injectable contraceptives, which are administered at two- or three-monthly intervals depending on which type is prescribed, only contain progesterone alternatives. This is in contrast to the contraceptive pill, which involves both oestrogen and progesterone hormones, and prevents pregnancy more effectively because it includes an additional barrier to falling pregnant,” adds Dr Heeralal.
For longer-term birth control, women can also consider having an intra-uterine device (IUD) fitted, which remains in the uterus, or an implant device, which is inserted into the upper arm and releases small amounts of progesterone to prevent pregnancy. Both of these options can provide up to five years of protection.
“Once the individual feels their family is complete, the couple could consider more permanent surgical options. For women, a procedure called tubal ligation seals the fallopian tubes to prevent pregnancy. A less invasive procedure available to men, known as a vasectomy, prevents the release of sperm to avoid unwanted pregnancy,” Dr Heeralal notes.
Possible side-effects and warnings
“As with any medication, everyone’s experience differs and there are possible side-effects although many will not feel any symptoms at all. The most commonly experienced are nausea, some gastrointestinal disturbances, headaches, weight gain, inter-cyclical spotting or ‘breakthrough bleeding’, pre-menstrual symptoms such as breast tenderness, and missed menstrual periods. Most side effects pass after the first two weeks, however if symptoms persist, the woman should contact her prescribing doctor,” the GP says.
“Any woman who is considering oral contraceptives should also be aware that there is a very small risk of serious side effects relating to conditions caused by blood clots, known as thromboembolic diseases, including potentially increased risk of stroke. Medicine package leaflets contain details of potential risks,” Masemola says.
Pregnancy must be ruled out before a woman starts taking the pill. Women who have a history of thromboembolic disorders, such as deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolisms, undiagnosed abnormal genital bleeding, or suffer frequent headaches should make sure their treating doctor is aware of these factors, as this could mean the pill is not the right choice for them. The same applies to women with known or suspected breast or ovarian cancer and oestrogen-related disorders, or a family history of these conditions.
Prescription and compliance
Oral contraceptives are classified as schedule three medicines in South Africa, which means that they are only available with a doctor’s prescription. “It must be noted that compliance is a key factor to this method of contraception being effective. The pill needs to be taken every day, around the same time in order for it to be optimally effective,” Dr Heeralal says.
Contro network doctors can prescribe sexual health medication, including the contraceptive pill, patch and vaginal ring, online via virtual consultations. Opting to have your medicines, such as oral contraceptives, delivered by Medipost Pharmacy means there is no need to visit a pharmacy and wait in queues.
As part of the Contro service, scripts are automatically renewed without the need to consult a doctor in person each time. The partnership with Medipost Pharmacy ensures continuous and hassle-free reliable delivery of your medicines each month at no additional cost, so it is easy to adhere to treatment. As always, patient privacy is paramount so there is no indication on the outer packaging of what the medicine parcels contain, and confidentiality is guaranteed.
“Remember that once you decide to stop taking oral contraceptives, it can sometimes take a few months for your monthly cycle to return to normal and allowing for conception to take place. If pregnancy is not desired, alternative contraceptive methods should be started when you stop taking the pill,” Masemola concludes.
