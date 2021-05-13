How to impress your crush on text

In a world where texting is the new norm, everyone is on the run to impress their crush with spectacular texting skills. People are trying to learn new ideas every day on how to be much more impactful via their text messages because communicating via audio and video calls is not always possible.

That being said, it’s not easy to impress your crush as feelings of unpredictability and nervousness can get in your way. Hence, we bring to you some ways in which you can impress your crush on text!

Don’t text during busy times

If you see your crush’s posts on social media where they are out with their friends, don’t disturb your crush. Or, during work or study hours. The last thing you want is for your crush to feel disturbed by you texting at times when they are pretty busy or out with others.

2. Make it short and sweet at first

At first, nobody wants to read long paragraphs citing how much you like them. It may come off as creepy! So, keeping the conversations short, crisp and sweet from your side is a good way to initiate a long conversation. Use some cheesy, short lines on your crush that will spark their interest in you!

3. Talk about things they love

The first step to impressing your crush is talking about all the things they love. If their social media projects their preferences and likes, then you’re lucky. Start a discussion about their favourite TV show or a fictional character they love. This will definitely keep the conversation ongoing.

4. Flirt, but not too much

Flirting is an exciting way to get your crush’s attention but going overboard with it can completely throw them off. Don’t always flirt with them, keep the conversation going with other things as well. And when they are least expecting it, throw in a flirty compliment and check their surprise!

5. No sad conversations

Don’t dwell on any sad incident in your life on text with your crush. They barely know you to be hearing such incidents. Once close, you can start opening up to them one step at a time. But, don’t discuss any moments of grief or vice versa.

6. Be a little mushy

Everyone likes to be pampered a little bit. Complimenting your crush on their personality or saying cheesy things before saying goodnight can surely make them smile. Don’t go all the way at first, but take your time and let the conversation flow. Don’t give too many compliments. Make your crush yearn for some of the sweet, mushy words!