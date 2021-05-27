LIFESTYLES
How to give oral sex that will blow her mind!
Unless you look for birds-and-the-bees-level info, sex can already be a hard topic to get quality, straightforward advice about.
Trying to learn about oral sex can be especially challenging. “It doesn’t get enough lip service – pun kind of intended,” says Shanna Katz, sexologist, sex educator, and author of Oral Sex That’ll Blow Her Mind: An Illustrated Guide to Giving Her Amazing Orgasms.
Everyone wants great sex to come naturally but putting in some extra effort can make all the difference. “It’s awesome for guys to say, this is going to be part of my sexual repertoire,” says Katz. “It makes you look like you’re interested in your partner’s pleasure, which is something that makes you a great partner.”
Here are her top tips for giving the best oral.
Pace Yourself
Since good oral sex often takes a while, don’t give it everything you’ve got right away.
“I think people put a lot of energy in up front, when you’re kind of trying to warm up everything,” says Katz, “and then by the time they’re moving toward the finale, they’re exhausted or their neck is cramped.”
For the satisfaction of both you and your partner consider starting off in a comfortable position — maybe she has pillows under back and butt, maybe you’re off the side of the bed, sitting in chair — and then you can move to her preferred position near the end.
Remember the Rest of the Body
It may be called oral sex but most of the time, it’s better when it involves other parts of the body. “We tend to focus so much on one area, everybody should open their viewpoint,” says Katz.
Some possible additions she suggests include light hair pulling, nipple massage, and gentle scratching along your partner’s torso.
Move Past the ABCs.
The old trick of writing the ABCs with your tongue to ferret out what your partner likes is a nice, but problematic, idea.
“If you’re going through the alphabet and you’re trying to figure out what someone likes, by the time you hit ‘B’ and they’re like, I like ‘A,’ you might not remember [how you did it],” says Katz.
Instead, she recommends spelling out words that repeat certain letters and being sure to remember if you’re using capitalization and block or script letters.
Another technique is envisioning her vulva as the face of a clock and keeping track of what times are her favorites.
Refine Your Technique
There are a lot of different ways to perform oral sex — like licking, sucking, nibbling, kissing, and even biting — and people don’t always realize how each of these feels.
For example, Katz says people should know that a flat tongue feels very different than a pointed one: flat covers more area and pointed is more intense (and, therefore, probably better later on).
The more you understand how the different techniques feel to your partner, the better off you’ll be at knowing when to do what.
Women Tend to Like When It Builds
This is a broad generalization but women usually like oral sex to build in intensity, whereas men often enjoy high-sensation from the get-go. People have a habit of touching each other the way they like to be touched.
Keep that in mind and try not to focus too much on what you think is best; consult her instead.
Don’t Go Straight for the Clitoris
The clitoris for most women is an important part of sexual satisfaction, but that doesn’t mean it requires all of the attention.
“Particularly, straight men think, this the magical thing that’s going to make my partner happy,” says Katz. “Which is likely true but most people don’t want you to start with that.”
For most women the clitoris gives off intense sensation, so it’s more of a closer than an opener. Consider starting elsewhere and leaving it for the end.
Communication Is Key
Talking bluntly about sex can feel clinical for some people but who knows what your partner wants better than she does? To communicate casually, Katz recommends setting up a feedback system, like having your partner pull on your hair if she likes what you’re doing and pat you if she doesn’t. You can also set up verbal cues. “There are lots of options but you have to create some mode of communication so you know if your partner actually enjoys it,” says Katz.
LIFESTYLES
Keep your socks on during sex!
I HAVE always wondered why sportsmen and women wear specific socks when they compete.
Whether above the knee or a bit over the ankle, socks seem to play an integral role in almost all sporting codes.
This then made sense when a new study reported that more orgasms are achieved when one is wearing socks during sex.
Come to think of it, sex is also a sport played in the comfort of almost any pitch in nature and the above revelation makes perfect sex, right?
According to the Deccan Chronicle Lifestyle magazine, a recent study has come out with a revelation that wearing socks while poking can help couples have better orgasms and made the experience in bed even more amazing.
The study said that 80% of the couples said they reached orgasm while wearing socks and only 50% of couples climaxed without their socks on.
The study seems to suggest that by keeping people warm during sex, socks dilate blood vessels in the feet and improve blood flow, which is instrumental in enhancing sexual intercourse and facilitating a good orgasm.
Furthermore, with some people having a fetish for toes, keeping your socks on can also be a good idea to hide those hideous feet.
LIFESTYLES
6 things women in their 40s really want in a man
There is no right or wrong age to find love. After all, to love or to be loved is one of the most beautiful emotions one could experience. Also, there are different things people want from love in different phases of their lives. When we are young, we want love to be exciting and thrilling but we expect it to be steady and mature once we grow up. If you are a man in your forties looking for a life partner, here are a few things women in the same age bracket really want in their partners.
- Honesty
The fact is that every age group of women look for honesty in men. However, mature women value it even more because they have no time to waste. They want men to be emotionally honest with them. It’s not worth playing games with someone who twists the truth. A woman who has been down this road before will not bargain with childish behavior such as dishonesty.
2. No comparison with younger women
Women value a man who sees life the way they do, who sees them for who they are and what they have to offer. However, some men in their 40’s and even beyond want a young “trophy” to show off to the world. On the other hand, some men do prefer the love of a mature woman who knows how to handle her man. They recognize that women of a similar age are the women they can relate to the most.
3. Taking “I love you” seriously
A mature woman knows the value of saying “I love you.” When she says that she loves you, she means it and it’s special. There will be no doubt in the man’s mind that this woman loves him with a pure heart.
4. They do not want romance 24/7
Quality romance to a woman in her 40’s is attentiveness and time. They want to feel the connection and want to be wooed through acts of consideration, respect, and support. For them, it’s much more romantic and meaningful when a man takes the time to learn how they like their tea rather than to receive flowers.
5. No games
When we are younger, we play mind games that often lead to heartbreak. But if you are a man who is attracted to drama, a mature woman is not for you. Older women don’t have time to waste on men who don’t want a commitment. She knows what she wants, is self-assured, and will not be involved in a relationship with someone who is not ready to put in the work or someone who plays emotional games.
6. Self-awareness
Mature women yearn for a quality soul – a man who understands who he is, he is on the same page as her, has learned from past relationships, and is not interested in repeating old behavior patterns.
LIFESTYLES
Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
There’s no such thing as perfect sex. We all tend to make mistakes! Some mistakes aren’t entirely avoidable while some are, and aiming towards avoiding common sex mistakes can readily amp up the temperature in the bedroom. In account of this, here are some common sex mistakes that couples make in bed.
1 Foreplay is really, really important
What we all know from movies is that they get to the real act pretty quickly. But in real life, it’s quite the opposite. Foreplay is much needed and it’s not just about attending to the common areas but exploring the many curves and hollows of your partner’s body. You would be surprised to see how much your partner would love it if you pay attention to their unexplored parts!
2. Don’t force yourself to go down on your partner
Oral sex can be extremely enjoyable but one of the most common mistakes men and women do is unintentionally forcing themselves to perform oral sex on their partner. Some may consider it to be very uncomfortable. So, if you’re not up for it, firmly state it before indulging in sex.
3. Protection, protection and protection!
Many couples out there love to enjoy the feel of raw sex. Even though, as fun as it sounds, it’s extremely dangerous as there are increased chances of catching sexually transmitted diseases if you and your partner haven’t got yourselves checked. What’s more, there’s the risk of getting pregnant. Hence, protection during sex is a must and either of the partners should always carry a condom in their pocket or purse.
4. Period sex is not gross
Ladies! Be rest assured that period sex can be just as calming, exciting and fun. Several researches have suggested that the chances of orgasm increase during period sex because of the heightened hormones. Keep some towels in handy and try some basic sex positions for now. It should be pretty enjoyable.
5. To-do lists are overrated
Don’t stick to a to-do sex list because you and your partner will begin to feel the pressure of checking it out. Sex is all about taking it slow, enjoying it and finding pleasure but sometimes, it can be rough and quick as well. Sex bucket lists can be extremely exciting and spontaneous but don’t exceed your body’s capabilities while trying to fulfil them.
Latest News
- Bola Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug
- Senate considers proposal to create Sharia courts in South-West
- Accountant-General recants, says Delta yet to get Ibori’s £4.2m loot
- Man United did not turn up against Villarreal’ – Solskjaer admits after Europa League final loss
- How to give oral sex that will blow her mind!
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
Keep your socks on during sex!
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
CBN devalues naira to N410/dollar
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Masari backs his Southern colleagues, says open grazing is un-Islamic
-
LIFESTYLES23 hours ago
6 things women in their 40s really want in a man
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
LG Elections: Crack in Lagos APC over consensus list
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
KWAM 1 caught on tape threatening Lagos monarch over LG elections (VIDEO)
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Prices of bread, biscuits, others to increase by 30 percent – Bakers