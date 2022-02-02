How to get rid of flabby arms

GETTING rid of any kind of fat in your body is always a daunting task.

Whether it’s the big stomach or lower body fat, getting rid of that fat requires a great deal of work.

Another area in our bodies where we struggle with weight-loss is our underarms.



According to medical experts, arm fat is just one of those things caused by the onset of ageing.

As you grow older, your metabolic rate decreases and if you aren’t following a physically active lifestyle, the excess fat could get stored in your arms.

According to Famina magazine, low levels of testosterone can trigger the storage of excess fat in the upper arm region. As women get older, the levels of testosterone in their bodies decrease, making it harder for them to lose flabby arms.

So, how can you get rid and manage those flabby arms?

Famina magazine gives us some tips:

1. Keep Count of What You Eat

The first thing to keep in mind while trying to reduce flabby arms is to start watching the number of calories you consume.

2. Never Skip Breakfast

Skipping breakfast can lead to you overindulging in food throughout the day. Instead, eat a proper, wholesome breakfast to start your day on the right note.

3. Lift Some Weights

All you need for this exercise is a standard pair of weights. If you don’t have dumbbells, you can use a bottle of water as a substitute. Hold the weight with both your hands and lift it above your head. Pay close attention to form. Your arms should be straight and if done correctly, this will work your arms.

4. Include Protein

Protein-rich food will help you build more muscle and help boost your metabolism, thus helping you burn more calories. Another reason to include more protein in your diet is that it will help you feel full for a longer time, making it easier to not cave in to hunger pangs between meals.