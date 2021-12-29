LIFESTYLES
How to gain weight naturally
A lot is often said about weight loss and how important it is for one’s health.
While that may be the case, some people are actually underweight.
According to Healthline magazine, one study confirmed that being underweight was associated with a 140% greater risk of early death in men and 100% in women.
Furthermore, in comparison to obesity that is associated with a 50% greater risk of early death, this confirms that being underweight may be even worse for your health.
So, how can one naturally and safely gain weight? The publication gives valuable tips:
1. Eat More Calories Than Your Body Burns
The most important thing you can do to gain weight is create a calorie surplus – meaning you eat more calories than your body needs. You can do this with a calorie calculator. If you want to gain weight slowly and steadily, aim for 300–500 calories more than you burn each day.
2. Add Protein To Your Diet
According to dieticians, the most important nutrient for gaining healthy weight is protein. Muscle is made up of protein and without it, most extra calories may end up as body fat. Studies show that during periods of overfeeding, a high-protein diet causes many of the extra calories to be turned into muscle.
3. Add Carbohydrates To Your Three-Course Meal
According to the publication, one should eat plenty of high-carb and high-fat foods if weight gain is a priority. It is best to eat plenty of protein, fat and carbs at each meal.
4. Eat Energy-Dense Food and Use Sauces, Spices and Condiments
Using plenty of spices, sauces and condiments can help with weight gain. The tastier the food, the easier it is to eat more and gain the weight you need.
5. Try Lifting Weights
To make sure that the excess calories go to your muscles instead of fat cells, it’s crucial to lift weights. Go to a gym and lift them two to four times per week. Try to increase the weights and volume over time.
LIFESTYLES
Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
Has your wife been inching away from you every time you mention sex? If yes, then something must be seriously wrong. It’s not uncommon for women to distance themselves away from sex, but there are many probable reasons behind it. Without jumping to any conclusion, it is safe to understand why your wife may not be really interested in sex. And so, we have listed down some reasons why your wife may not be interested in sex.
1.Your wife may not want sex as much as you
Not all partners have the same libido. Some have a higher sex drive while their partner has less. It may be a reason why your wife is not very interested to have sex. Your wife may not understand how much sex you want to have. So, communicate that to her.
2.Your wife may feel pressured
People don’t work well under pressure and stress. Your wife may be feeling the burden that she’s not making you happy or satisfied or whether you both are having enough sex or not.
3.Your wife doesn’t feel the connection
Your wife may not feel emotionally connected to you and that may be a reason why she’s distancing away from you. Many women consider an emotional connection to be a necessary aspect of sex.
4.Other problems
There may be some existing problems in the marriage that is bothering your wife. Communicate with your wife regarding what she feels amiss in the relationship. And without fixing these, it’s impossible to get closer to sex.
LIFESTYLES
4 things no one tells you about married sex
Sex before marriage and after marriage can be very different. Is it the same act? Yes, but how we feel, perceive our partner, changes. There are many things that most married men and women do not know when it comes to married sex or sex after marriage. So, here are 4 things you must know and expect, that no one tells you about sex after marriage.
1.Orgasms are over hyped
In the beginning you may want to have the kind of sex you see in movies but later, you will realise that getting an orgasm is overhyped. The sexual connection, the eyes meeting, will make you feel crazier among several other things.
2. Familiarising with each other’s bodies
Once you are married or have begun living with each other, you become familiar with each other’s bodies eventually. The way you move when he or she touches you wherever, the laugh, the bedroom eyes, the sweat you break into, all becomes known and part of the daily life. Partners even start laughing at each other’s farts and become child-like.
3. Discovering the positions
Once married, the sex in the beginning gets crazy and you both find your sex positions that give both of you that high but amid the experiments, you do experience some failed positions which become a joke between couples.
4. Body hair? Who cares!
When you are in the dating phase, body hair is taken care off especially when it comes to pubic hair. However, in most cases, post-marriage, couples stop giving a damn about it. In fact, you even notice the tiny bumps over each other’s bodies and you get super comfortable with it.
LIFESTYLES
How much alcohol is really ok
All the good news/bad news studies about alcohol can leave you confused. Some say alcohol is good for you (but drink moderately), others say you should avoid it. Which ones should you believe?New research suggests that you still need to keep moderation in mind when you raise a glass.
You may have heard reports about red wine in particular, and the suggestion that it can boost health, especially heart health, because of its antioxidant resveratrol.
According to a round-up of studies published in Consumer Reports, moderate amounts of red wine may confer some benefits, but any pluses rapidly change to risks for heavy drinkers.
Risks increase with quantity
A research review about overall alcohol consumption, published in 2016 in the journal Circulation, confirmed that the picture is rather complex – there can be some immediate health threats from drinking any type of alcohol, even in moderate amounts.
There’s little doubt that alcohol’s risks increase with quantity.
The World Health Organization warns that alcohol is a factor in more than 200 types of medical conditions. And about 25% of deaths in people aged 20 to 39 are linked to alcohol.
Alcohol and the big ‘C’ The International Agency for Research on Cancer calls alcohol a carcinogen, associating it with cancers of the head and neck, oesophagus, liver and breast.The more you drink and the more regularly you drink over time, the higher your risk of developing an alcohol-associated cancer.In the United States, alcohol use accounts for about 3.5% of all cancer deaths every year, researchers estimate.Similar statistics are not available for South Africa. Drink in moderation or not at allExperts say that if you’re not a drinker, there aren’t any health-related reasons for you to start. If you do drink, it’s best to stay within the guidelines for moderate drinking, though there’s no 100% safe level.For women, moderate means one drink a day; for men, two drinks. One drink is equal to 5 ounces (148ml) of wine or a 12-ounce beer (355ml) or one shot (1.5 ounce) of an 80-proof liquor (44ml).
Latest News
- Jurgen Klopp offers damning verdict on Liverpool’s no-show against Leicester City
- Liverpool suffer title race setback as Leicester take advantage of Salah penalty miss
- VIDEO: Comedian Akpororo slams Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants
- UTME: Underage candidates not required to produce vaccination card -JAMB
- Prepare for another pandemic, COVID-19 won’t be the last, UN warns
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Abuja Police arrest four, seize 21 rich kids’ cars over illegal car race
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Inside Neymar’s stunning new £2.5m mansion with lift between floors and 20-car garage
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: 103 players, staff test positive for COVID-19 in one week
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Actor IK Ogbonna slams Shatta Wale for publicly insulting Nigerian singers
-
NEWS1 day ago
National Assembly yet to transmit 2022 budget three days to New Year
-
breaking2 days ago
Lai Mohammed denies being infected with COVID-19
-
breaking1 day ago
Something’s terribly wrong with our son – Father of Indian teenage boy who tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Christmas picture appears to offer hint on his plans after Man Utd