How to gain weight naturally

A lot is often said about weight loss and how important it is for one’s health.

While that may be the case, some people are actually underweight.

According to Healthline magazine, one study confirmed that being underweight was associated with a 140% greater risk of early death in men and 100% in women.



Furthermore, in comparison to obesity that is associated with a 50% greater risk of early death, this confirms that being underweight may be even worse for your health.

So, how can one naturally and safely gain weight? The publication gives valuable tips:



1. Eat More Calories Than Your Body Burns

The most important thing you can do to gain weight is create a calorie surplus – meaning you eat more calories than your body needs. You can do this with a calorie calculator. If you want to gain weight slowly and steadily, aim for 300–500 calories more than you burn each day.

2. Add Protein To Your Diet

According to dieticians, the most important nutrient for gaining healthy weight is protein. Muscle is made up of protein and without it, most extra calories may end up as body fat. Studies show that during periods of overfeeding, a high-protein diet causes many of the extra calories to be turned into muscle.

3. Add Carbohydrates To Your Three-Course Meal

According to the publication, one should eat plenty of high-carb and high-fat foods if weight gain is a priority. It is best to eat plenty of protein, fat and carbs at each meal.

4. Eat Energy-Dense Food and Use Sauces, Spices and Condiments

Using plenty of spices, sauces and condiments can help with weight gain. The tastier the food, the easier it is to eat more and gain the weight you need.

5. Try Lifting Weights

To make sure that the excess calories go to your muscles instead of fat cells, it’s crucial to lift weights. Go to a gym and lift them two to four times per week. Try to increase the weights and volume over time.