



It’s the fight boxing fans have been waiting for: Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn’s timely face-off at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. The fight, which has previously been delayed, is due to take place this Saturday, April 26, 2025, with the wider event beginning at 5pm. Their ring walks are expected to take place from around 9:45pm. Tickets for this sure-to-be incredible fight were released last year, with plenty of them selling out – but there is still hope. A number of tickets are available right now through resale websites including viagogo and StubHub. On top of that, Seat Unique is offering VIP and hospitality tickets to the show with added extras. Here’s the full list of options below:

The Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The event will kick off from 5pm, and the pair are expected to do their ring walks around 9:45pm. Before the main event, a few other fights will occur, including Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur 3. Here’s the full list of fights taking place: Main event : Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn – middleweight

: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn – middleweight Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur 3 – light-heavyweight

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna – middleweight

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton – cruiserweight

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke – cruiserweight

The fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn is destined to be a close one. And the bookies seem to agree. Ladbrokes have awarded Chris Eubank Jr 4/7 odds on winning, and Conor Benn 6/4. Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Chris Eubank Jr heads into this weekend’s hotly anticipated bout as the one to beat, as far as the odds are concerned, although plenty of punters are very much in Benn’s camp at this point.” Here’s the full list of bettings for the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight at the time of writing: Chris Eubank Jr – 4/7

Conor Benn – 6/4

Draw – 16/1

Eubank Jr to win by knockout – 6/4

Benn to win by knockout – 9/4

Eubank Jr to win by decision – 3/1

Benn to win by decision – 6/1





