How to become a pro at sexting

Sexting is an art not everyone can master. The most important concern here is trust for sure but once that is established, there is a way to go about it. It can be a huge turn off as well if you don’t write the right words, don’t know your timing, or don’t express like you truly mean it. So here are top ways to becoming a sexting pro.

1. Make sure of what the other is up for

It is important to always test the waters before deep diving. When it comes to sex, the other person and you have to be on the same page. You should be sure of what he or she is up for. Is the mood ready for dirty talk or sensuousness and softness is the need of the hour?

2. Keep it crisp



When it comes to sexting, instead of long paragraphs and elucidated feelings like Shakespeare, go for short messages. No abbreviations please and try not to use emoticons because they come across as rather distasteful.

3. Patience



You messaged, wrote what was on your mind but the response is awaited. Do not worry, do not get into panic mode. Remember that sexting is basically fun and not commitment. Do not let your ego come in between. It is also possible that he or she is busy with something else or just not in the mood.

4. Make the other wait



Yes the flow is there, the mood is in full swing so the responses are fast as well. However, to keep him or her hooked, take a few more minutes to respond. If you are in love with the other person, you must make yourself desirable. Do not let it go cold though.

5. No pictures



When you are sexting, make sure you do not post your face in the chat. One mistake like this can take you down. No matter how much you love him or her, do not post nude pics. No matter what.