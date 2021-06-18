LIFESTYLES
How to become a great kisser!
The language of love is articulated and expressed in three ways: touching, sex and kissing.
While the most popular of the three is sex, we often play down the importance of kissing as a sign of affection.
According to a survey done by the State University of New York at Albany, the majority of people will straight up end a relationship because of a bad kiss, with 59% of them being men and 66% being women.
A similar study conducted by Oxford University suggested that kissing is a way for us to size up potential partners, as well as a way to keep long-term relationships together.
So, how do you master the art of kissing?
Bustle magazine shares some tips for you:
1. Keep Your Lips Moisturised
Make a point of prepping your lips before a kiss by applying lip balm. If you don’t have any on hand, sip some water to quickly moisten your lips.
2. Avoid Pungent Foods
Skip smelly foods like garlic, raw onions, cabbage, broccoli and excessive coffee and liquor, especially whiskey.
3. Follow Your Partner’s Lead
Remember that it’s all about compromise, especially if you and your partner don’t have the same technique. Not everyone kisses the same way, which is why it’s often a matter of meeting in the middle.
4. There’s More to Kissing Than Just Lips
Kissing is about the neck, the ear lobes, the collarbone, the cheeks, and maybe a bit of playbiting. When kissing, think about all these aspects in your partner and explore.
These 7 things happen to your body when you don’t have sex anymore
There are many reasons why your sex life is dull. Break up, work stress, hectic schedules and a lot of travel is some of the many reasons why sex is stalled in many people’s lives.
When you are in the phase of sex abstinence, there is a lot that happens to your body.
If you didn’t know of it yet, here are the lists of things that happen when you stop having sex for a long time.
1. Your anxiety will increase
Some studies suggest that people who do not have sex for a long time find it difficult to cope with stress in comparison to those who have sex often.
While having sex, the brain is said to release a chemical call endorphins that plays a big role in making your mood better. So no sex means no chemicals like endorphins and thus it becomes very difficult to cope with any kind of stressful situation.
2. Men will be have to be careful of prostate cancer
Men who haven’t had sex for a very long time will have to watch out for prostate cancer.
Several studies say that men who have sex regularly have lesser chances of getting a prostate cancer, by 20 per cent at least.
Ejaculations help eliminate all the harmful substances that may be one of the causes of prostate.
3. You will be more vulnerable to flu
Your immune boosting advantages will come to a halt when you stop having sex. You will be more exposed to germs and you might even fall ill often. So lesser sex also means falling sick more often.
4. Lesser risk of UTIs
Most UTIs happen within 24 hours of sex, almost 80 % of them. While having sex, the bacteria travels to the urethra and that’s what causes infection. So for women, having sex can prove useful since there will be hardly any UTI problems.
5. If in a relationship, insecurities will just increase
If you are in a relationship and there is very less sex, then chances of insecurities growing is high.
A marriage or relationship without sex is said to be because of lack of love. There will be fears that your partner may look outside for sex and you will start doubting about his/her feelings for you.
Sex is a form of expression of love and intimacy for several couples. So when there is no sex, even when the reasons are genuine, doubts start creeping into the relationship.
6. You might no long feel like having sex
Longer abstinence from sex may completely take you off from sex. When you haven’t got it for quite sometime, your libido will be affected and you wont just feel like doing it anymore.
7. You might fall out of love
If you are in a relationship and there is no physical intimacy, you might fall out of love from your partner.
You will no longer feel the same connection and you will start finding other people more attractive than your partner. Before this goes out of hand, you must have a talk about it.
This what happens to you and your body when you do not have sex for a very long period of time.
5 amazing reasons why morning sex is best
Here are some reasons why morning is the BEST time to have SEX!
You’re already in bed
Talk about minimal effort.
Simply roll over and tell your partner what you want to do to them to get them going, says Emily Morse, PhD, doctor of human sexuality and host of the Sex With Emily podcast. They’ll be less inclined to turn you down since they’re already in a prime location for getting it on. All you’ll have left to do at that point is slip out of your pajamas…unless you sleep naked, then you really have no excuse
Morning sex is an instant mood booster…
You know that rush that comes on when you’re doing something active? Getting up and moving feels taxing on the body for second, and then, all of sudden, you’re totally blissed out. You can thank endorphins, pain-killing hormones released during sex (and exercise), for that. After you climax, those endorphins create a feel-good mood that will stick with you long after your last morning moan. Take that, Monday.
…And natural painkiller.
Chronic migraine sufferer? (So sorry.) Those endorphins released during orgasm also help dull pain, say, from cramps or headaches, that might come on later in the day. Consider it nature’s ibuprofen.
Morning sex can strengthen your relationship.
The same way a morning romp in the sheets will have you feeling giddy all day long, it can also reinforce your relationship, says Morse. “During sex of any kind, you release oxytocin, the cuddle chemical,” says Morse. It’s a hormone that fosters a sense of love and attachment, “meaning when you have morning sex specifically, you’ll feel more connected to your partner all day afterward,” she adds.
As you daydream about what went down this morning, you might even get the urge to send your partner a text that says, “I can’t stop thinking about you and what you did with your tongue this morning.” And if you ride that good feeling long enough, those texts might just turn into foreplay for round two tonight
Morning sex helps combat stress.
Nothing makes you want to hide under the covers quite like your to-do list flooding your brain the moment you wake up. Ugh.
This is where the many upsides of oxytocin come in handy again. The bonding chemical is also responsible for showing stress the door. So, before you can even start worrying about your midyear evaluation at work, let an oxytocin-filled orgasm do it’s thing and mellow you TF out.
5 most adorable things you can do after sex
Cuddling and some cute talks after a romp in the sack is something that every couple loves doing. However, there are also several other things that you can do after sex that can help you increase your bond with your partner.
This is not meant for couples who are just whiling away their time doing casual sex. This is strictly meant for couples who are in love and committed to each other. Just bring in an element of surprise into your relationship and the passion will totally increase.
Some changes in your post sex routine will make a lot of difference.
To keep things fascinating after sec, here are the 5 things that you can do after sex. This will increase the love, bond and make you fall in love with your partner more
1. A massage after sex
After you have sex, why not gift your partner with a much deserved massage. Giving a massage after sex will increase your intimacy and bring you closer. Make tour partner feel loved and cared for. He or she is sure to enjoy every bit of this.
2. Kissing after sex
The usual notion is that after sex all you need to do is cuddle and go off to sleep. Why not bring a change to this and kiss after sex. Ye
s you tread it damn right. Kiss your partner after a good session of sex and see how good it feels. Keep the kissing soft and smooth.
3. You can also feed each other
Feeling hungry after sex is pretty normal. The next time there is a romp in the sack; make sure you eat and feed each other naked. You do not have to put on clothes. It is super sexy to be fed like this.
4. Hold each other and breathe slowly
Cuddling is something that most couples in love do after sex. However, take your cuddling to the next level. Hold each other close and breathe slowly. Your faces should be close to each other so that you feel their breath. The feel and sound of their breath will definitely increase your bonding.
5. Take shower
You have to clean up after making love. So instead of taking turns to do it, why not do it together. Take a shower after sex and come out refreshed and closer.
