How smoking kills men
Smoking is the single most preventable cause of disease and death.
It is estimated cigarettes alone kill nearly six million people worldwide every year. It is the leading cause of death which includes cancer, heart disease and strokes.
Smoking is also at the centre of a frightening new study: The link between smoking tobacco and increased risk of prostate cancer.
Smoking has been linked to a more aggressive form of prostate cancer, higher levels of prostate-specific antigen – the cancer’s signature chemical – and higher levels of the chemical before and after treatment. All this increases the risk of death by prostate cancer.
The study was researched by scientists of the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. They compared smokers with prostrate cancer to prostrate cancer sufferers who never smoked. The study found that current smokers had a 61% greater risk of death from prostate cancer and had the high levels of prostate cancer-specific antigens return more quickly after treatment.
Studies also reveal that smokers tend to have worse versions of prostate cancer – the more aggressive kind. Smokers with prostate cancer also have a worse outcome from radiotherapy, medical or surgical treatment.
Smoking has a negative impact on long-term survival of prostrate cancer sufferers, regardless of the stage of the prostate cancer.
The study found that men who stopped smoking 10 or more years before the prostate cancer diagnosis had mortality risks and chemical return rates risks similar to those who had never smoked.
Four things women hate about sex
Sex is all pleasure and satisfaction. Being in an intimate bond with your partner can initiate waves of pleasure and sex. People love experimenting between the sheets, but there are things that many hate as well. So, it’s safe to say people always do not like everything about sex. But have you wondered what women might really hate about sex? Let’s now delve into this.
1.Women and insecurities
Women are increasingly very insecure about their bodies. With society projecting an image of how women are supposed to be, many women are left absolutely terrified of opening up to their partners, bare and naked, while having sex.
2. Feeling conscious
A recent study has concluded that women hate feeling conscious during sex, the most. Many women obsess over how they look during sex. Feeling the pressure of having to look perfect during sex can be immense.
3. The pressure of reaching climax
Women take longer to climax. And that’s something men generally don’t understand. Women are then expected to climax at the same time, their partner is orgasming. This pressure can also put off mood for women.
4. Other dislikes
Women also hate when there are disruptions during sex, or when they are just not able to achieve an orgasm. Additional worries like the fear of catching STIs also ruin the experience of sex for women.
What are warts?
According to the Mediclinic Info Hub, warts are contagious viral skin tumours caused by human papilloma viruses.
They are contagious and may be transmitted via contact. You can reinfect yourself by shaving around infected areas.
They may appear at any age but are more common in kids and young adults whose immune systems may not be fully developed.
Some symptoms include common warts (verrucae Vulgaris) – sharply demarcated, rough-surfaced, round or irregular, firm, light grey, yellow, brown or greyish-black tumours that measure 2mm to 10mm in diameter. They appear most often on sites subject to trauma (fingers, elbows, knees, face and scalp), but may spread elsewhere.
Digitate warts – horny and finger-like, with pea-shaped bases. They appear on the scalp or near the hairline.
Periungual warts – around the finger nails. They can also occur in clusters. They are rough, irregular and elevated, and may extend under the nails, causing pain.
Filiform warts – long, narrow, small growths usually seen on the eyelids, face, neck or lips.
Warts, if left untreated, will develop in various ways. Most common warts will grow slowly. Eventually growth reverses spontaneously and the warts disappear within two years.
If they are treated, they will disappear sooner.
How many hours of sleep do we need!
“Rest bafwethu, rest.”
This popular South African saying has become synonymous with people’s ability to rest during a period of fun and excitement.
The conversation around resting also speaks about how we sleep. Many of us, including medical experts, argue about how much sleep humans really need.
The debate continues, but according to Healthline, sleep is more than just a time for your body and mind to rest.
When one is asleep, the body rebuilds muscles they’ve worn down during the day and removes toxins in the brain, that accumulate when you’re awake.
Sleep is also essential for keeping your memory intact, and in helping you regulate your emotions.
Being sleep-deprived for just one night can increase your emotional response to negative feelings by 60%.
So, how much sleep do humans need to function well during the day?
One study found that getting only five hours per night, for four nights in a row, negatively affected mental performance to the same extent as having a blood alcohol content of 8%.
However, the answer to how many hours one requires varies with age, according to Healthline.
Everyone has unique needs and preferences, and individual sleep requirements are no different.
According to the publication, official recommendations are broken down by age groups:
• Older adults (65+): 7–8 hours
• Adults (18–64 years): 7–9 hours
• Teenagers (14–17 years): 8–10 hours
• School children (6–13 years): 9–11 hours
• Preschoolers’ (3–5 years): 10–13 hours (including naps)
• Toddlers (1–2 years): 11–14 hours (including naps)
• Infants (4–12 months): 12–15 hours (including naps)
• Newborns (0–3 months): 14–17 hours
