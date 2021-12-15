How smoking kills men

Smoking is the single most preventable cause of disease and death.

It is estimated cigarettes alone kill nearly six million people worldwide every year. It is the leading cause of death which includes cancer, heart disease and strokes.

Smoking is also at the centre of a frightening new study: The link between smoking tobacco and increased risk of prostate cancer.



Smoking has been linked to a more aggressive form of prostate cancer, higher levels of prostate-specific antigen – the cancer’s signature chemical – and higher levels of the chemical before and after treatment. All this increases the risk of death by prostate cancer.

The study was researched by scientists of the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. They compared smokers with prostrate cancer to prostrate cancer sufferers who never smoked. The study found that current smokers had a 61% greater risk of death from prostate cancer and had the high levels of prostate cancer-specific antigens return more quickly after treatment.



Studies also reveal that smokers tend to have worse versions of prostate cancer – the more aggressive kind. Smokers with prostate cancer also have a worse outcome from radiotherapy, medical or surgical treatment.

Smoking has a negative impact on long-term survival of prostrate cancer sufferers, regardless of the stage of the prostate cancer.

The study found that men who stopped smoking 10 or more years before the prostate cancer diagnosis had mortality risks and chemical return rates risks similar to those who had never smoked.