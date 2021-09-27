NEWS
How shutdown of mobile phone services in Zamfara, Katsina is silently killing residents — Report
A recent report by SB Morgen Intelligence has revealed that the incomes of residents of Zamfara and Katsina have been affected drastically by the ban on mobile phone services in the states, particularly Zamfara residents.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had directed telecommunications operators to shut down services in Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto states as part of fresh measures to contain banditry in the states.
While the shutdown was total in Zamfara, phone services were shut down in at least 13 local government areas of Katsina State in a bid to curb banditry.
According to the report, a survey carried out in the affected states shows that many residents have lost their means of income since mobile phone services were shut down.
Also, the report stated that the incomes of some of the respondents have reduced drastically since the ban started.
It stated that the majority of the residents who no longer have access to telecommunications services are within the low to middle-income segment, earning between ₦5,000 and ₦50,000 per week.
It said, “40% of them earn ₦10,000 to ₦50,000 per week while 43% of the respondents earn ₦5,000 to ₦10,000 per week.
“In Zamfara state, 43% of respondents earn between ₦5,000 and ₦10,000 per week while 38% of respondents earn ₦10,000 to ₦50,000 per week.
“In Katsina, the vast majority of the affected population earn between ₦5,000 and ₦50,000 per week. (58% of the respondent sample).
“When asked how their earnings had been affected since the shutdown, we found that 6% of the respondent pool no longer earn a living.
“Whilst the majority of the respondents still earn between ₦5,000 and ₦50,000 per week, analysis of the feedback showed that 13% of respondents now earn between ₦1,000 and ₦5,000 per week, a 4% increase indicating that weekly earnings have started being constrained by the communications shutdown.
“Tellingly, fewer than 1% of respondents now earn more than ₦50,000 per week compared to 9% of the respondents who earned this amount prior to the shutdown.”
In terms of the impact of the ban on work and businesses, the combined responses indicated that the impact had been severe, but it was evident that it is being felt more by people in Zamfara than in the other two states, it said.
As regards the military operations, some of the respondents of the survey stated that it was not yielding the desired effect on the security situation.
However, in Zamfara state, 43% of the respondents think that the security situation has since improved, compared to Katsina where only 14% of respondents believe that the security situation in their respective states has improved since the shutdown directives commenced.
Also, while some residents of the states surveyed said the military has carried out operations in their areas, however, some of the respondents said they have yet to see any military activity in their location even though they were affected by the shutdown.
“For those who have experienced military operations, the majority of these operations take place at night,” the report said.
It added: “The military has gone on record to say that its operations in the North-West are turning the tide against the bandits. However, this claim is disputed by residents in all three states, where only a minority think that the situation is improving.
“With the drastic step taken to cut mobile telephone services and the precedent this is likely to set for future security operations, this is a worrisome scenario.
“Businesses in Zamfara are also bearing much of the brunt of the shutdown, probably because its economy is more agrarian than Katsina’s and is thus less resilient.
“The loss in earnings has also been significant. 6% can no longer earn a living, the number of top earners has fallen by 8%, and those who earn between ₦1,000 and ₦5,000 have increased by 4%.
“It means that in total, at least 18% of wage earners have seen their earnings either reduce or be wiped out altogether.
“In a region already struggling with poverty and a high dependency ratio which puts pressure on incomes, the residents of these states are paying a high price for the ongoing military operations.
“This high economic cost leads us to recommend cessation of the telephone shutdown, in order for residents to resume business and for security officials to take a dispassionate look at the efficacy of operations so far.
“One of the major underlying drivers of the security situation in the North-West is poverty.
“Any action or actions that are taken which indicate an increase in economic hardship must be short-term and closely linked to results, so as not to pour fuel on the fire.
“Another issue with the shutdown of telephone services is the potential lack of accountability for military actions on the battlefield.
“News coverage out of the North-West is already sparse, and the directives equate to a media blackout which means there is only one version of events.
“The impact on the fundamental rights of residents in the affected states cannot go unmentioned as well as the general public’s right to know what actions are being taken in the name of security.
“Finally, the legal basis for the network shutdown is unclear. It was not made pursuant to an enabling law, regulation, or court order. Government stakeholders, particularly the NCC and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, have justified the shutdowns on the twin grounds that it was requested by the security agencies and done to enhance national security.
“Under international law and international humanitarian law, military and quasi-military actions undertaken by nation-states should meet the tripartite principles of distinction (which demands that the civilian population and combatants should be clearly distinguished), necessity (that requires only a grave and imminent peril to a country’s essential interest would legally justify a breach of an international obligation) and proportionality (where measures carried out by a nation-state are required to be ‘proportional’ to the armed attack and necessary to respond to it.).
“The suspension does not meet any of these criteria. It appears to be overreach by the military into an arena with an outsize effect on how the affected civilian population conducts their affairs.
“In effect, it has the look and feel of collective punishment on residents of the affected states.
“Furthermore, in a democracy, actions that will curtail the civic and fundamental rights of citizens and voters must be subject to a clearly defined administrative process.
It is unclear that this happened with the shutdown.
“The current administration has been known to circumvent administrative and judicial processes in order to achieve its predetermined objective.
“Ultimately, the undoing of the network shutdowns is that Abuja did not do its homework and invest the policy buy-in, spend the political capital, and secure the populist commitment to what not only represents an escalation of the military effort to counter rogue elements in the Northwest but also a deeply uncomfortable intrusion on the civic rights not only of the region’s residents, but all Nigerians.”
NEWS
Insecurity: 330,000 Nigerians seeking refuge in Chad, Niger, Cameroon
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, says 330,000 Nigerians are refugees in Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon owing to protracted insurgency and banditry in the north as well as farmers-herders clashes in most parts of the country.
She said this on Saturday during a Chatham House Webinar to discuss Nigeria’s humanitarian challenges and worsening food crises in the country.
The minister said the refugees included 16,634 in Chad, 118,409 in Cameroon and 186,957 in Niger Republic.
She said communal and the farmers/herdsmen clashes in the Middle Belt and the Southern region as well as floods, drought, fires and industrial accidents were responsible for surging numbers of Nigerian refugees in neighbouring countries.
She recalled that the World Food Programme (WFP) estimated that 3.4 million people were facing acute hunger in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States, and another 4.3 million dependent on food assistance from the government or multilateral organisations across the country.
She said her ministry had launched two key frameworks aimed at boosting humanitarian actions and making them more practicable and impactful.
She said, “The first is the Humanitarian Development Peace Nexus Framework, which is derived from the UN Triple Nexus principles that believes development causes peace and that humanitarian actions can bring about development.
“Second is the Localization Framework, an initiative adopted after the commitment of stakeholders at the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit to reenergize the concept of localization of aid.
“The concept seeks to make the humanitarian system more effective and relevant by ensuring that humanitarian preparedness and response capacity is domiciled with those nearest to the crisis-affected populations as they are best placed to respond quickly and appropriately”.
On the approaches adopted by her ministry to mitigate sufferings caused by humanitarian situations leading to food crisis in Nigeria, she said: “The food security challenges in the Northeast are peculiar due to the fluid and volatile situation in the region.
“Nevertheless, the ministry has been working effectively with both humanitarian stakeholders and the Military to facilitate humanitarian access and promote accountability in the humanitarian space within the Civil-Security Framework and coordination platform.
“The recently approved National IDP Policy also provides a leadership and guidance framework towards food security for the North-East region, as well as promotes minimum standards and thresholds to tackle ongoing displacement until a durable solution is established for the IDPs”.
NEWS
Banditry: Nigerien troops rescue Nigerian soldiers
Nine soldiers fleeing bandits’ assault in Sokoto have been rescued by Nigerien troops.
The Nigerian soldiers were rescued at Basira, a border village under Gidan Roumdji district of Niger Republic, on Friday.
The bandits had attacked a joint military base codenamed “Burkusuma Camp” located in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing military and paramilitary officers.
The bandits also attacked Gatawa and other villages around the area.
Although the attack took place in the early hours of Friday, the information did not filter in until Sunday as the area is affected by telecommunication shutdown currently in force in Zamfara State and parts of Sokoto and Katsina.
A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu AlMustapha Gobir, confirmed the attack, saying 12 security personnel were killed in action.
Also, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd) confirmed the attack to Daily Trust but said he was not sure of the casualty figures.
It was gathered that the attacks on the Sokoto communities were carried out by bandits from the combined teams of two Zamfara bandits’ kingpins, Halilu Sububu and Kachalla Turji.
“The bandits came in large number, surrounded the camp and started firing from every angle,” a former chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government, Engineer Idris Muhammad Gobir (aka Danchadi) told our reporter, citing eyewitnesses from the area.
It was learnt that nine soldiers, three mobile policemen and three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) lost their lives in the attack. Gobir said many security operatives in the camp were still missing.
The marauders also burnt down two patrol vehicles and carted away another one, which was used to convey food items stolen from the villagers, Daily Trust gathered.
Gobir said they received a report about the attack from a resident of the area who was using the Nigerien network.
However, a prominent traditional ruler in the area confirmed that some vehicles were sent to evacuate the corpses of the fallen heroes.
“And over 10 trucks loaded with well-armed soldiers are currently in the forest trailing the bandits.
A personnel of the NSCDC who sought for anonymity confirmed to our reporter that three of their personnel were among the casualties.
“As I am talking to you, we are at the morgue to claim and recover their corpses for burial,” he said.
It was learnt that the bandits also attacked Katsira village where they shot four persons.
Two of the victims were said to have died instantly while the remaining two were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
The bandits were also said to have whisked away three persons from the village.
The spokesman for the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Yahaya Ngulde could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.
Similarly, the Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Sanusi Abubakar said he was not aware of the attack.
When contacted, the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyer said he would get back after confirmation of the incident.
“You have already reported it quoting from your source. I will have to confirm your publication,’’ he said.
He was yet to get back to as at when filing this report.
NEWS
Muslim mob allegedly kills Pastor for converting man to Christian in Kano
A Muslim mob has allegedly killed a pastor identified as Reverend Yohanna Shuaibu in Massu, a village in the Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.
According to the Hausa Christian Foundation (HACFO) in a statement on Sunday, the mob also burnt down the slain pastor’s house, church, and mission school.
The incident reportedly happened when a young Muslim man who converted to Christianity allegedly killed his brother’s wife during a fight and the mob suspected that the pastor had a hand in his alleged conversion.
The statement read, “Rev. Shuaibu has been the Northeastern Evangelist of New Life Church and the CAN chairman of Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano state in Nigeria. He lived in a village called Massu.
“Recently, the growth of the Missionary base in Massu had been envied by the Moslems and the wish for its uproot from the environment for no justifiable reasons.
“A few days ago, one young man who converted from Islam but has neither been going to church nor mosque fought with his brother’s wife. In the cause of the fight, he hit her with a piston and she died. The young man surrendered himself to the Mopol (mobile police) that are stationed in the area and was taken to the station for further prosecution.
“The place became so tensed as people who heard the position of the Moslems in the area advised the Reverend to leave the area for a safer place because the Moslems felt the young man who killed a woman in a fight is a Christian, sensing that as usual, they might attack and the Reverend was the main target, especially because of his obvious exploits.
“He left for one of the neighbouring villages called Biri where he stayed for a night, the next day he came back to vacate the school pupils to avoid any eventualities knowing that if the school activities continued, the children can easily be targeted and killed.
“The late Reverend Shuaibu noticed that the tension was dowsed and he thought he could stay with his family and people, but the Moslems gathered their mob and descended on him, macheted him badly, burnt down his house, the church, and the school in the night.
“His wife was able to sneak out with the children in the midst of the mob since it was dark already. The report reached the brethren in other villages and the vice CAN chairman called the police. Before they arrived, the damage was already great. They rushed him to the hospital to try to resuscitate him but he could not make it.
“Reverend stood his ground for the faith even unto death. He went to be with the LORD. The main problem here is the fate of the believers in that community and his family for which he left nothing to live on as he has all these years been serving faithfully by faith, not for money.
“This is the story of the life of a Christian soldier, the ambassador of the LORD, who was hunted and gruesomely killed at his duty post and his wrong was that he was a servant of the LORD! We know that at this kind of time, it takes an immeasurable risk to be a Christian, especially in the northern part of Nigeria! Anyone serving God in Christ, can’t be sure of the following day in this body being in the North.
“Pastor Shuaibu, a soldier of Christ whose blood was spilled for the sake of his faith in Christ went to be with the LORD on the 23rd September, 2021. You fought a good fight and won the race, your crown awaits you! We are sure we shall see you someday at the foot of the Master. We are sad here but heaven rejoices over your return! The comfort of the LORD is available for your family and the entire body of Christ.”
Latest News
- Insecurity: 330,000 Nigerians seeking refuge in Chad, Niger, Cameroon
- Kaduna LG polls: PDP defeats APC in Chikun
- Banditry: Nigerien troops rescue Nigerian soldiers
- How shutdown of mobile phone services in Zamfara, Katsina is silently killing residents — Report
- Muslim mob allegedly kills Pastor for converting man to Christian in Kano
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
IPOB declares Oct 1 sit-at-home, orders operation ‘No Nigeria flag’
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 romantic ways to wake your partner up in the morning
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Other things one can use a condom for!
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Mompha denies dating Bobrisky
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a mouth-watering clash
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Anthony Joshua breaks his silence after devastating OIeksandr Usyk defeat
-
NEWS1 day ago
IPOB ‘bans’ Nigerian flag in South- east
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
‘Why I apologized to Mompha on dating allegation with Bobrisky’ Ivorian ex-PA Oye