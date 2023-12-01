Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi has allegedly released millions of naira for security operatives and mobilisation of cultists to compromise the national convention of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and enthrone his preferred candidate, students leaders alleged on Friday.

NANS, the umbrella body of students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, is currently holding a convention to elect a new set of national leaders.

On November 29, 2023, heavy gunshots rocked the vicinity of the old parade ground in Abuja, venue of the national convention of the NANS, according to videos obtained.

A source, who had spoken said some students sustained wounds from the gunshots and machetes after thugs loyal to a candidate said to be the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, began attacking opposition delegates.

The thugs were said to have been led by one Sunday Asefon, recently appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Students Engagements.

Meanwhile, some students leaders said on Friday, that Seyi Tinubu had released millions of naira to mobilise security operatives to ensure that his preferred candidate emerges as the National President of NANS.

The students leaders added that this plot was to ensure that Nigerian students would not rise and lead a revolution against the unpopular government of his father.

According to a source, the payment of the millions in mobilisation followed the pledge by members of the Convention Planning Committee of NANS to deliver his preferred candidates at the convention.

The source said: “We have it on good authority that Seyi Tinubu has released millions to naira to security operatives in order to compromise the National Convention of NANS and ensure that their preferred candidates emerge.”

“This is coming after the members of the Convention Planning Committee of the association pledged to deliver the preferred candidates of Seyi Tinubu in a video call with Seyi Tinubu two days ago,” another source disclosed.

Students and stakeholders have kicked against the candidature of one Lucky Emonefe, a 48-year-old citizen, as president of the association.

Emonefe, who has been parading himself as Seyi’s preferred choice left the College of Education, Warri, Delta State 20 years ago (2003).

It was learnt that some politicians had raised millions of Naira to influence the ongoing election and support his candidature.

“It’s extremely shameful to see old men who should rather be more concerned about the lives and welfare of their wives and kids fighting for positions in the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS),” a student had told SaharaReporters.

“Imagine someone who left the College of Education since 2003, about 20 years ago is now planning to become President of the association due to selfishness of some people working with politicians.”

About seven other aspirants are contesting to be President of the students’ association.