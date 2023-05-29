Nollywood Yoruba actress, Bimbo Success, has cried out over how rich actresses in Nollywood, who lack training are ruining the industry.

The mother of two, in an interview with Punch, stated that insufficient training is to blame for actors’ lack of flexibility in the industry.

She claimed that some actresses believe that having money is all they need to produce a successful film.

Bimbo said that the wealthy actresses who make movies without formal training are to blame for the industry’s loss of substance.

She said;

“It is lack of training (that makes actors not flexible in interpreting their roles). There are some people in the industry who do not go for training. There are some ladies, who shot movies just because they had money. They would go behind closed doors to do the movie without prior training. Once they have money, they produce films, even without knowing the job.”