A Borno State cleric, Reverend Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa, has narrated how he was allegedly attacked by some gunmen who were “repentant” Boko Haram terrorists.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened around Brethren EYN Farm Centre, in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

Kallamu, who is also Director General Centre for Justice on Religious and Ethnicity group in Nigeria, told SaharaReporters on Friday that he was attacked on Thursday night around 7:30pm after he left his Church going to Custom area of the town.

The Reverend alleged that the Borno State and the Nigerian federal governments had given more freedom to the terrorist groups than the innocent Nigerians.

He said; “I was attacked by the so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorist members, yesterday night around 7:30pm after I had left the Church of the Brethren EYN Farm Centre.”

He explained that the attackers were three and came in a Keke Napep, a local name for a tricycle and diverted to another direction five minutes after he entered into their commercial carrier.

“I was standing by the road side waiting for Keke Napep trying to going to Custom area in Maiduguri. They came as Keke Napep riders; when I entered, after 5 minutes they diverted to another direction. Then I started asking about where they were taking me too.

“Before I knew it, three of them brought out cutlasses and told me that I would be finished. I started struggling with them but when they notice that I could not be overpowered by them, they left and ran away.”

SaharaReporters had in May reported that about 2,167 rehabilitated Boko Haram members graduated from the Nigerian government’s Operation Safe Corridor’s (OPSC) Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme.

This had been stated by Mr Audu Ayuba, the Assistant Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The workshop was on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), and Disengagement, Disassociation, Reintegration and Reconciliation (DDRR) in Abuja.

Ayuba, who presented a paper titled “Overview of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC),” stated that there were 2,140 Nigerians and 27 foreigners from Cameroon, Chad, and Niger among the 2,167 trainees.

“Since the inception of the OPSC DRR programme, 2,167 clients have graduated comprising 2,140 Nigerians and 27 foreigners (Cameroun, Chad and Niger).

“They were successfully handed over to their national and state authorities for reintegration. The programme was accepted by the state governments, community leaders and people of the North-East.

“This was achieved due to continuous community sensitisation visits to Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states by the OPSC with the help of technical partners and visits by the state delegates to DRR camp to see their indigenes,” he had said.