How Peter Obi Picked Igbo Man To Chair Labour Party Campaigns In Sokoto, Zamfara; Sidelined Indigenes – LP Chairman Blows Hot

The Sokoto State Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Abdulrahaman Chindo has said he and his supporters will boycott the campaign rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the state.

In a voice note obtained by SaharaReporters, Abdulrahaman accused Obi and his running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed of sidelining him and his numerous supporters.

He added that an Igbo man was given money and asked to chair the rallies to be held in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

In 2022, Obi had named one Ifeanyi Ezeagu, a Christain of Igbo extraction as the Sokoto State coordinator of his campaign organisation.

Sokoto, the seat of the Sultan of Northern Nigeria is mainly populated by Fulani people. Most Sokoto residents are Sunni Muslims, with a Shia minority.

Kebbi, another state with over 90 percent Muslims also has one Emmanuel Danjuma, a Christian as coordinator.

“I’m making this voice note to call to the notice of our leaders of the party that issues have been happening in some states about this rally, we have been hearing of it. People have been complaining and now it’s our turn, it has come to Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara,” the Labour Party Chairman said.

“The Vice President was saddle to look after the Northern Nigeria but unfortunately, I’m disappointed in the Vice President because the money to be used for the rally was given to an individual who is an Igbo man, not an indigene of Sokoto. They said he is going to chair the rallies of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

“We learnt of that, we told him that it was wrong, the Vice President with immediate effect apologised and promised to get an end to that but up to yesterday, he has not taken any action. They came; he sent his PA and Chief of Staff. They came and we sat with them. We sat with them and we are disappointed. They have even showed us that without the party chairman or governorship candidate, they can do their rally. We wish them well.

“I’m disappointed in the way and manner our presidential candidate and our Vice Presidential candidate are treating us, because we sacrificed our lives to Delta state to vote Peter Obi as our presidential candidate but in return, this is what we seeing. And he is yearning for new Nigeria and this is the new Nigeria we are seeing now. I don’t believe if this continues, there would be a change, even if he becomes President. As a party chairman, nobody showed me any regard. They have disappointed me and I won’t forget all these things they did to me.

“Rally is tomorrow but nobody has engaged me. What they did to me is very bad; they disregard me as party chairman. So they said they can do their stuff, they have done many states and will do same here. Since they have decided to use an Igbo man, someone who is not from North West, so let them continue. I have reached out to Vice President, he is not picking my calls, I have reached out to Peter Obi too; he is not picking my calls.”