How Nigerian Student Was Brutalised Right Inside Aso Rock, Denied Medical Care By Policemen On Orders Of Aisha Buhari – Students Association, NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has raised the alarm over the alleged torture of Aminu Adamu Mohammed, a student of the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, who was arrested and detained by the Nigerian police.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that policemen acting on the orders of the Aide-De-Camp to Mrs Aisha Buhari, Usman Shugaba, arrested the 23-year-old student for tweeting that the wife of President was feeding fat on poor people’s money.

The tweet, which was posted in Hausa reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

The tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of Mrs Buhari, loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

According to his friends, he made the post because he was frustrated about the prolonged strike by universities across the country.

The strike started in February 2022 and ended in October after eight months.

However, on November 8, 23-year-old Muhammed was picked up by security operatives on campus and was reportedly beaten up following his arrest around noon.

He was beaten and taken to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The arrest and detention of the undergraduate is currently generating reactions and controversies in the media space.

NANS in a statement issued by its President, Usman Umar Barambu, said despite sustaining injuries, Muhammed had no access to proper medical attention where he was being detained at the Wuse Zone 2, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said, “Aminu Adamu Mohammed had sustained various injuries and has not accessed any proper medical attention, hence we call on the police as a matter of national interest and urgency, release Aminu unconditionally or be prepared to face Nigerian Students.”

“On 18th November 2022, the police from Abuja tracked Aminu to the Federal University Dutse and picked him up without any written/verbal invitation or informing the school management or his family.

“Aminu was taken straight to the Presidential Villa and he was allegedly brutalised, beaten, maltreated and humiliated by the police on the orders of Haj. Aisha Buhari, after which he was unlawfully detained in a police facility at Wuse Zone II to date.

“I with our team of lawyers met with Aminu at the police facility and he confirmed the incident to me. Until now, Aminu has not been arraigned by any competent court of law or granted bail by the police.

“We demand a detailed explanation by the Nigeria Police why they would go to the school premises and “kidnap” a student without due process and take him straight to the Presidential Villa where he was brutalised, which violates his Fundamental Human Rights.”