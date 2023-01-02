How Nigerian Police Officers In Lagos Used Inspector-General, Governor’s Names To Engage In Land Fraud, Harassed Rightful Owners

Land owners in Lagos State have raised the alarm over how some police officers in the state encroached and sold lands belonging to Lagos residents, using the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, to justify their acts.

SaharaReporters gathered that some of the police personnel invaded and grabbed lands in the Eti-Osa/Chevron Estate as they chased away the owners of an 8223 sqm landed property and their workers from the site claiming they were acting on directives of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the IGP.

It was revealed that the Task Force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejelaiye, said he acted on the instruction of the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to forcefully take over the 8223 sqm landed property.

SaharaReporters learnt that people close to the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, claimed the commissioner came to Lagos with clean intentions but after he met the Task force Chairman, CSP Jejelaiye, his ideology was changed and he was taught the “techniques” of lad grabbing.

A landowner, who preferred hidden identity said that “CP Alabi will soon be initiated into land-grabbing runs since it is the fastest way of making money and his days in Lagos were already numbered, and he will find Jejeloye, who knows how to turn innocent Lagosian situations into fortune, helpful in that regard.

“CSP Jejelaiye is a police officer by day, but at night, he could best be described as a bandit as he is known for going to construction sites to arrest workers and detain them, using Lagos state government facilities, once he has got his pay from VIPs or top personalities who used him to forcefully claim lands from their owners.

“Using the Lagos State government as a cover-up, the Taskforce Chairman is a sharp dog to Lagos State Governor’s Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, who trained him on how to claim landed property from their rightful owners, Jejelaiye has carried out several of such assignments perfectly.

“Jejelaiye would soon become Agba land grabber (a local name for an expert in land grabbing), that can never do any wrong so far he settles CP Alabi and carries him and others that could protect his interest before Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu along.”

Similarly, another landowner said that “The combination of both the Police Commissioner and CSP Jejelaiye was not for the good of Lagosians and the dear state, after all, Alabi is from Ekiti, just as Jejeloye, an indigene of Kwara.

“Their mode of operation had often been that Jejelaiye would get information from VIPs that needed their services and then strike on the directive of CP who provides the dog with needed cover and protection.

“And presently, 10 fully armed policemen from both CP and Jejelaiye, are stationed on an 8223sqm landed property at Chevron alternative inside Empire Estate, they have chased away the owners and their workers from the site, and Jejeloye is claiming that he is acting on directives of the Governor, Sanwo-Olu, and IGP, Baba Alkali.

“Mind you, Jejelaiye is so good at dropping names since he knows that common Lagosian is not afforded the right to investigate or take matters beyond their level.”

It was said that subscribers who joined a scheme designed for the landed property have started crying foul play and some of them who have contacts in the Governor’s office got information that the Governor was innocent of the claims, an indication that both CP Alabi and CSP Jejelaiye were just running the “illegal business” with governor’s name.

It was reported that the subscribers said the owner of the property, whom they have paid, is tired as well as helpless and that the landowner does not know who to speak to about the issues.

The aggrieved landowner said that it is embarrassing just to be chased away from their property “In the name of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, who may not even be aware of their situation.”

SaharaReporters further gathered that people who subscribed to the scheme on the land said that the owner bought the property in 2021 at the rate of N300 million from the Ojomu family, with all documents duly signed by the King of the family and necessary parties.

They said the place was sand-filled with N275 million and that construction had taken over N298 million aside from filling which cost N160 million, while other miscellaneous of over N30 million on the site.

They further said that the CP and CSP Jejelaiye claimed that they were acting on directives of the governor but they discovered that both the CP and CSP Jejeloye were acting on their own and protecting the interests of their client, which is reportedly in the First Bank of Nigeria.

“Who do people like these innocent subscribers and the owner of this landed property run to? The land is not in dispute but the two bad cops have collected settlements from private individuals who want to use the law enforcement officers’ influence to grab the land from the owner,” the landowners questioned.

Also, another landowner who did not disclose his identity said that “CSP Jejelaiye is a bad egg in a police uniform; I don’t know why the Lagos state government is still keeping him. CSP Jejelaiye and other Policemen in the Taskforce unit are known for terrorizing innocent people across the state, the governor needs to urgently take steps before things go completely bad, after all, elections are in less than 60 days away.

“Or maybe, CSP Jejelaiye is giving good returns to someone else at the State House in Ikeja aside from CP Alabi and Tayo Ayinde who use him to their satisfaction, denying Lagosians their property.”

According to him, a few weeks ago, Governor Sanwo-Olu suspended a team operating as a land grabber due to the excesses and avoidable embarrassments the team constantly brings on the image of the state government.

Another landowner said that “CP Alabi looks more responsible than the mess he is putting himself in, but Jejelaiye should watch his back, senior colleagues are waiting for him to be redeployed from Lagos, as they have taken note of his atrocities but could not take necessary actions since the governor and his aides were presumed to be shielding him.”