“How Murphy Afolabi made me a star” Kelvin Ikeduba emotionally spills at late actor’s candlelight service

Nollywood actor, Kelvin Ikeduba has credited the late actor, Murphy Afolabi for making him a star.
The Yoruba movie star made this known during Murphy Afolabi’s candlelight service/post-burial honor held on Sunday night.
Kelvin revealed that Murphy’s death was a sad one for him because Murphy helped him become who he is today.
According to him, God used Murphy Afolabi to bring out his glory”.
“His death is a very very sad one to me especially. I want to say something today for the record. The Kelvin Ikeduba you all know today, God used the late Murphy Afolabi to bring my Glory out”.
Bimpe Akintunde recounts her last encounter with Murphy Afolabi, opens up on their bitter-sweet work relationship
Recall that Bimpe Akintunde also made a similar statement as the late actor was her former boss.
Bimpe Akintunde, who once worked for Murphy Afolabi, noted how he paved the way for her and supported her despite their sour relationship.
Describing him as her boss, she affirmed that there can never be Wasila Coded without him.
She recounted how she saw him at an event a week before his death and surprisingly greeted him. According to her, she never use to greet the actor and would snub him at events.
But that day she greeted him and he responded to her and never held any grudge against her. She noted how he was so patient with her, and wouldn’t react negatively when she doesn’t greet him or speak to him.
Bimpe Akintunde added that she wouldn’t have forgiven herself if she hadn’t greeted him the last time they met.
Yomi Fabiyi in pain as he recalls last moment with Murphy Afolabi
Similarly, Yomi Fabiyi revealed his pains as he recalled his last moments with Murphy Afolabi.
Yomi Fabiyi shared videos and photos of his memorable moments with the late Murphy, how they acted together in one of his latest movies, and their good bonding.
The actor lamented how he never expected Murphy Afolabi’s death and revealed how he effortlessly supported him while filming one of his movies.
“The last person you will think will die is Murphy. This death sef gat no textbook. Candidly nobody knows the true MO of death. We were scared, we tried to beat it, but when it happens, it seems like something strange. Agbara Iku!”.
It is safe to say that Murphy Afolabi was a good man till his death and paved the way for many.