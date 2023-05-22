“How Murphy Afolabi made me a star” Kelvin Ikeduba emotionally spills at late actor’s candlelight service

Nollywood actor, Kelvin Ikeduba has credited the late actor, Murphy Afolabi for making him a star.

The Yoruba movie star made this known during Murphy Afolabi’s candlelight service/post-burial honor held on Sunday night.

Kelvin revealed that Murphy’s death was a sad one for him because Murphy helped him become who he is today.

According to him, God used Murphy Afolabi to bring out his glory”.

“His death is a very very sad one to me especially. I want to say something today for the record. The Kelvin Ikeduba you all know today, God used the late Murphy Afolabi to bring my Glory out”.