Upcoming singer and childhood best friend of late singer, Mohbad, Primeboy has recounted an ugly incident between him and the deceased.

In another interview with TVC, he recounted how Mohbad physically assaulted him because he tried to resolve an issue between him and his wife.

According to him, he had accompanied Mohbad and his wife, Omawunmi who brought their son, Liam to an event spearheaded by Cubana Chief Priest, where things turned sour between them.

Things got heated between Mohbad and his wife and Primeboy tried interfering but that got him on the wrong side with Mohbad who he claimed hit him twice and chased me away.

“We got to Ebutte Metta and he and his wife started having some argument, which I didn’t interfere in because it was a family issue.

I noticed Mohbad was very angry with his argument with his wife and didn’t want to stay in the car with her.

When I tried interfering, he came down from his ask, opened my car door, and started hitting me. He told me to come down from his car. Luckily, security personnel intervened and I went to report him to Cubana Chief Priest”.

The video has since generated mixed reactions from netizens with some calling for the police to probe his wife.

One Slayo Budget wrote, “Everyone around Imole is a suspect including his wife

One Sharon Chigoziram wrote, “Una don kill am now you want to frame his wife too

One Kizi Mege wrote, ‘This story is coming out. We are not far from the truth

One Official Bobby Fredrick wrote, “In all this wahala why hasn’t Mohbad’s wife spoken up? Nobody has heard her say pim. Too much silence will strengthen the case of people accusing her Abi she no know??

One Bishy Opeyemi wrote, “If this guy is saying the truth about the police not inviting him earlier before declaring him wanted, how can we trust that their investigation will be true and fair?? This is really sad!!

In a previous interview with TVC Primeboy had accused his wife, Omawunmi of framing him up in public, claiming that the couple had gotten into a heated argument.

According to him, he had accompanied the singer to perform a day before his death, that was on Sunday but the singer had chased him out at Town Hall in the car after he and his wife got into an argument and were having a hidden conversation.

Crying out over how Omawunmi is trying to frame him, he expressed his sadness at how Nigerians are pointing accusing fingers at him over his friend’s death, which he is innocent of.

Primeboy further made it known that he never received any message from the police and was surprised when they declared him wanted.

On Wednesday that Mohbad’s friend, Primeboy, had turned himself in after being declared wanted by police

This came after the Lagos State Police Command had declared him wanted for failing to respond to their invitation.

Primeboy had been summoned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely demise. The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, issued a statement confirming the development.