How many hours of sleep do we need!

Not everything should be said out loud and shared with everyone. There are a few things in life that must be kept a secret from the world around you and no it is not about trust. Here is a list of 7 things that you must remember to keep a secret. Once you understand this list, you will yourself notice a difference in your life.

Your partner issues

He or she has these habits, fears, whatever, do not share it with people. It is between you and your partner. Her or his secrets are not for you to share in the first place. Even after a break up, most people have the tendency to talk ill about their ex… it is unfair! You will be the one with the negativity anyway, so there is no point.

2. Your goals

Most of us have certain goals in life, certain things we want to achieve. Best is to set them, work on them and not share them with anyone until you have achieved them. Because in case you find something else more interesting and you stop working on the goals, people will start questioning you and you honestly do not have to explain yourself to anyone! Secondly, once you share what you want, not all have something positive to say. There will be negative comments, bad vibes from those with complexes and as we Indians say “nazar lagjaati hai”.

3. Announcing your good deeds

It is actually very shallow when people do that. If you have done something good for someone, keep it to yourself especially when it is charity work. Boasting about what you did will have people rolling their eyes and that is it. Let others talk about you, admire you when they see results. Be humble.

4. Your bank account and balance

If nothing else, for your own security, keep shut about how much money you have. Enough said!

5. Your weaknesses

Everyone has that one thing which is their weakness or they fear something. However, you must not share them out loud as some vicious people have this habit of using it against you. Just face your fears with confidence, no matter how small or huge.

6. Family drama

No family is perfect! They may look well knit and oh so lovely but there are skeletons behind each door. If you want to talk, talk to a therapist or probably that one trustworthy best friend. Everyone does not need to know them. Because even if they seem to be consoling you, people do end up making fun of you no matter how messed up their own home is. Why subject your own personal life to nonsensical gossip?

7. Your talents

Let the world see your talents when the opportunity to show them off comes. Don’t boast, show it at the right time and place. The kind of appreciation you will get when you rise to the occasion will feel much better.