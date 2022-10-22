How Man Utd squad have reacted to Erik ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo stance | Football

The Portuguese star is believed to have been fined as much as £720,000 (Picture: Getty)

Manchester United’s players are supportive of Erik ten Hag’s strong stance on Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star was banished from training following his recent tantrum.

The 37-year-old stormed down the tunnel before the end of Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and it was later confirmed by Ten Hag that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had refused to come on as a substitute in the match.

Having also left a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano early, the United boss felt Ronaldo’s latest disciplinary breach needed to be punished and he has been axed from the squad that will face Chelsea on Saturday and made to train with the reserves.

It was initially unclear whether the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward had also been fined, but widespread reports claim he has been docked two weeks’ wages – around £720,000.

According to The Times, the majority of the United squad have backed their manager’s decision even though they are conscious of the club’s lack of attacking options at present.

The Red Devils will visit Stamford Bridge without both Ronaldo and Anthony Martial – who is struggling with a back problem – leaving only Marcus Rashford to lead the line, but the general consensus among the players is that Ten Hag needed to come down hard on Ronaldo.

Ten Hag has been applauded for his stance on Ronaldo (Picture: Reuters)

The Sun go even further, claiming Ronaldo’s latest actions have completely alienated him from his team-mates with the veteran attacker having now lost the backing of his allies at Carrington.

A number of players were already upset with the Portugal international for trying to engineer a move in the summer and failing to report to training, with his latest tantrum considered the final straw by a number of players.

Speaking about his decision to reprimand Ronaldo, Ten Hag said on Friday: ‘I’m the manager. I’m responsible for the culture and I have to set standards and values, and I have to control them.

More: Manchester United FC



‘We are in a team and in a team we have standards and values, and we have to control it. So after Rayo Vallecano I said it was not acceptable, but he was not the only one. That was for everyone.

‘So when it’s the second time, that will have consequences, and that is what we did. So we miss him tomorrow and that is a miss for us and the squad.

‘It’s a miss, but I think it’s important for the attitude for the mentality for the group, and now we have to focus on Chelsea and that is the most important [thing].’



MORE : Erik ten Hag insists he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United





MORE : Graham Potter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo being axed by Manchester United for Chelsea game



For more stories like this, check our sport page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Metro on Snapchat



You can follow our new Snapchat show Pop Cultur’d, the go-to place for all things pop culture.

Keep up with the latest Showbiz exclusives by following Metro Showbiz on Snapchat.

And football fans can indulge in all the transfer gossip and more on Metro Football on Snapchat.