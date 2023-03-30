How Man Utd could line up with £80m Harry Kane transfer and Erik ten Hag’s dream signing

7 total views

Manchester United are in line for a busy summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag aims to build on an impressive first season at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman ended the Red Devils’ long wait for silverware by lifting the Carabao Cup against Newcastle. United are also still in the running for the FA Cup and Europa League, whilst they have fleeting hopes of the Premier League title.

He will be aiming to have an equally successful second season at the club but before that, the Red Devils could potentially turn to the transfer market despite there still being questions over who the club’s owners could be at that time.

With that being said, Mirror Football takes a look at how United could potentially line up after a busy transfer window.

David De Gea

The Spaniard is out of contract this summer and with doubts lingering over a new deal, there are suggestions that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford in just a few short months‘ time. Ten Hag would likely prefer to keep his number one at the club, though, and if De Gea agrees to a new deal, it seems highly likely that he will be between the sticks next term.

Jurrien Timber

Ten Hag has had a tricky decision to make over the right-back berth this term. Diogo Dalot began the season impressively, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka performed admirably in his absence.

Despite that, talk over a future move for Dutch youngster Jurrien Timber has refused to go away. The 21-year-olf has even admitted that he could move away sooner rather than later and would be a perfect occupant of the right-back slot.

Raphael Varane

One half of Ten Hag’s preferred defensive partnership, the Frenchman is first choice for a centre-back spot despite his injury problems this term. The 29-year-old has been limited to just 17 Premier League starts throughout the campaign but remains among the club’s best defenders and should retain his place regardless of any business.