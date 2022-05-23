LIFESTYLES
How long should sex really last?
When it comes to sex, everyone seems to have their own preferences.
What may be ideal for some might not be for others.
Some people can be satisfied in 15 minutes while some might need an entire hour to be fulfilled.
According to Healthline Media Inc., an American website and provider of health information, desirable sex should last about seven to 13 minutes and these figures only apply to penile-vaginal intercourse. They don’t account for other types of sex.
Australian sexpert Nadia Bokody told News.com.au that during her research, she also discovered a study that found a range from just 33 seconds to almost an hour, depending on individuals.
“Interestingly, while research overwhelmingly indicates women require more time than men to orgasm during partnered sex, it’s typically men, not women, who report wanting nookie to last longer,” said Bokody.
She states that this may, in part at least, be due to the influence of porn.
“In truth, there’s no such thing as normal when it comes to sex. For some of us, it lasts all night. But for many also, it’s wrapped up in time to get into our snuggies, watch some Marie Kondo, and get the hell to sleep,” she added.
LIFESTYLES
Top 10 countries with the best lovers!
They say love is a universal language that speaks to the heart.
It doesn’t matter where in the world you live, love knows no passport or boundaries.
While we’re all on a quest to find true love, a recent global poll showed the top 10 countries with the best lovers.
Global Search asked 15 000 well-travelled women to rate the talents of the men they slept with from 20 different countries.
The poll didn’t state why these anonymous women thought the people they slept were good lovers.
But here is a look at the top 10 countries with the best lovers. Look at where we sit on this list:
1. Spain
2. Brazil
3. Italy
4. France
5. Ireland
6. South Africa
7. Australia
8. New Zealand
9. Denmark
10. Canada
Now I call this the passport to seeking true love.
LIFESTYLES
Oral sex tips everyone should know about
Most people skip oral sex to jump straightaway to sexual penetration because supposedly, it’s the most pleasurable part of it all.
Well, most people are wrong. Oral sex can be deeply satisfying as it arouses all our senses, leaving the person receiving oral sex, writhing in pleasure.
Here are some tips about oral sex that everyone ought to know about!
1.Practice good hygiene
To have oral sex, you should be very clean down there. Nobody wants to be greeted with a nasty smell. Taking a shower before you go for it, is a good idea because this will make you confident and relieve you of stress if you have any.
2.Avoid food that can change your odour
Certain foods you eat can impact your body’s odour. Foods that have a strong smell can make your private area smell quite different. So, it’s best to indulge in mild foods that aren’t too spiky, sugary or garlicky.
3. Don’t rush
Oral sex is all about going slow. Rushing to pleasure your partner down there is either going to give them a rush or just a sour mood! Going slow and slowly rubbing your partner down there will increase the stimulation, paving the way for a heavenly feel.
4. Try to blindfold your partner
This can add an exciting element to sex because leaving your partner blindfolded when you go down on them leaves them guessing which part of theirs you’re going to pleasure next. A touch becomes even more sensitive and erotic.
LIFESTYLES
5 sex positions you should try in a hotel room
Sex is fun at home but it gets more interesting and fun when it is done in a public place.
It is hotter, steamier and somehow you feel more free especially if you have parents at home or have kids.
So try these 5 sex positions if you are in a hotel room.
1.Standing
Stand in that big bathroom or in the bedroom against the wall and let your partner bend over. Why use a hotel room for this? Remember the see through windows? Try against that and see how it boosts the sex. Try the lube as well because it makes it easier to penetrate.
2. Reverse cowgirl
The huge plush beds of a hotel are the best for you to try this. You can go on all 4 as a receiver and lay down a bit. Start slow and then go with the rhythm.
3. Chair sex
Sex in a chair is fun but u think of many things when trying this. The hygiene, the strength of the chair etc. Try the extra furniture in the room like the plush chair and even the couch that you see in the hotel room. Chair sex is the ideal one because it gives you rproper eye contact and psotioning to enjoy it. Feel naughtier? Try the chocolate sauce.
4. Butterfly
This position is best when you feel tempted to break the crispness of those white sheets. Those clean king size beds are uber comfortable and allow you to try this position too. Begin by lying on the bed’s edge while the giving partner stands at the foot of the bed. Move your legs to his chest until the ankles rest on his shoulder. Ask your partner to lift your elvis off the bed, lie back and enjoy.
5. From behind
This doggy style that we advice you to try in a hotel room because there are different heights of furniture there. Take out that vibrator and enjoy yourself. Sex on a vacay is more thrilling somehow.
