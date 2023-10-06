The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, has said the nurse who treated late singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, and reportedly gave him an injection before his death is the prime suspect on the late singer’s alleged murder case.

Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos State police commissioner, gave an update with respect to the ongoing investigation into the singer’s demise in a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

The CP said Mohbad was brought in dead to the hospital, and he was certified dead by doctors on duty on September 12.

According to the CP, the nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, who was invited by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, to inject the singer at his residence, administered three injections believed to have led to the chain of reactions that eventually led to the singer’s death.

Mohbad began vomiting and developed goosebumps after the injections,” Owohunwa said.

SaharaReporters earlier reported how the police arrested the nurse.

A police source told SaharaReporters investigators established that the musician was beaten by the same people who always threatened and harangued him, after a show he had in Ikorodu.

He was said to have sustained injuries following the beating, leading him to seek the services of a nurse at home. It was learnt that Mohbad started convulsing after being given injections, one of which was said to be an anti-tetanus shot.

“Investigators have established that he was beaten by the same people that have always harangued him after his show in Ikorodu and he sustained some injuries.

“When he returned home, he complained of body pains and a nurse was brought to treat him. One of the injections administered to him was an anti-tetanus injection. He started convulsing and died at home after the treatment. He was confirmed dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, the nurse has been arrested,” the source said.

SaharaReporters had on September 23 reported that the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives(NANNM) said the nurse who treated Mohbad, and reportedly gave him an injection before his death is not a registered health practitioner.

The NANNM had expressed their disappointment on how various media platforms qualified the arrested suspect as a Nurse without investigating her medical expertise.

The statement reads: “The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council, expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, llerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him.

“However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation. NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered NurseWe emphasize the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals.”