How Lampard’s return to Chelsea ended in defeat

Matheus Nunes’ stunning volley moved Wolves four points clear of the relegation zone as Frank Lampard’s reign as Chelsea caretaker manager started in disappointing fashion with a 1-0 defeat.

Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021, returned to the Blues dugout where he will remain for the rest of the season but was unable to solve their attacking problems at Molineux.

Nunes lit up what had been a low-quality first half with a sensational strike from inside the box which found the top corner for his first Premier League goal since joining for a club-record deal of £42.2m.

Chelsea rarely looked like scoring and have now not found the net in their last three league games as their season continues to fall apart. They sit 11th, 17 points off the top four.

The opening exchanges of a poor first half were dominated by a flurry of corners – 12 within the first 25 minutes – but there was still little goalmouth action.

Nunes’ superb first-time volley, running onto a loose ball after Kalidou Koulibaly had flicked a cross away with his head came as a deserved opener for Wolves, who had looked more likely to score.

Chelsea’s deficiencies in front of goal were laid bare and it was their former striker Diego Costa who forced a good save from Kepa Arrizabalaga to keep the visitors in touch.

Kai Havertz had a quiet afternoon leading the line and should have connected with Reece James’ cross at the near post moments after half-time as he attempted to stab in an equaliser.

Chelsea wanted a penalty when Joao Felix’s volley struck Nunes in the box before James bent a free-kick way over to add to their frustration.

Lampard turned to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final 20 minutes and the striker directed a header wide under pressure from Nelson Semedo.

However, Wolves saw the game out with relative ease to give themselves a cushion to the bottom three and pile the misery on Chelsea, who are now winless in their last four.