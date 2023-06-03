Media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa has opened up on her failed marriage to Maje Ayinde.
In the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, Toke Moments, Toke noted how she was blamed for her marriage failure even though her ex-husband fathered a child with another woman.
She said people had different versions of what they thought her marriage was.
According to her, this left her traumatized as she was the victim, yet was getting blamed for the divorce.
She said, “I woke up being talked about on radio, television. People had different versions of what they thought my marriage was, how they thought my marriage was, and possibly what they thought would have led to where we have gotten to.
“I don’t think there is any news in the Nigerian space that has been that chaotic.
“I was trending nonstop on Twitter with people saying the most horrible. I mean, I couldn’t even stop it because it was like, how am I being blamed for a situation that happened to me?”.
Recall that, Toke Makinwa got married in 2014, and got divorced in 2016 on the grounds of adultery.
I didn’t see my divorce coming, I remember cutting 30th birthday cake in my husband’s house- Toke Makinwa spills
Some years back, Toke Makinwa had recounted how her divorce from Maje Ayida affected her.
Speaking in an edition of ‘Tea with Taymesan’ podcast, the fashionista said she didn’t see her divorce coming.
According to her: “I didn’t see my divorce coming, I remember cutting my 30th birthday cake in my husband’s house and I remember saying: ‘Yo b*tches, I am 30, I have a blossoming career, I am married, everything is going great right now’. I remembered that night and my sister said ‘What do you mean? You are feeling yourself. I told her, I got married before 30 and told her to put respect on my name. It affected every area of my life, it felt like death. It felt like losing someone
Speaking further, the lifestyle entrepreneur added that her relationship with God has kept her going.
My relationship with God is the only thing in the world that is really keeping me balanced. I tell people I don’t know how you survive in this world, in this industry without God. I admire people who have different means of coping mechanisms and sometimes I am like ‘How does it work for you’? But for me, I find out that I need to be rooted in something that is beyond all that is happening right now”.
Toke Makinwa reveals things her ex-husband did while cheating on her
Last year, Toke revealed the things her ex-husband did while he was cheating on her.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Toke danced to a song while listing out eight things Ayida did to serve relationship goals while he was cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend. Listing out the goals, she noted he woke her up every morning with a “good morning baby text”; he gave her all his phone passwords and answer and answers all his phone calls in her presence, he add his mother to her video calls; he buys her rose flowers on Wednesdays. She also revealed that Ayida used to drive six hours out of town to see her.