Media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa has opened up on her failed marriage to Maje Ayinde.

In the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, Toke Moments, Toke noted how she was blamed for her marriage failure even though her ex-husband fathered a child with another woman.

She said people had different versions of what they thought her marriage was.

According to her, this left her traumatized as she was the victim, yet was getting blamed for the divorce.

She said, “I woke up being talked about on radio, television. People had different versions of what they thought my marriage was, how they thought my marriage was, and possibly what they thought would have led to where we have gotten to.

“I don’t think there is any news in the Nigerian space that has been that chaotic.

“I was trending nonstop on Twitter with people saying the most horrible. I mean, I couldn’t even stop it because it was like, how am I being blamed for a situation that happened to me?”.