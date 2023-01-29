“How I lost my virginity at 19 and got dumped by an older woman” BBNaija’s Pere Egbi spills

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes’ finalist, Pere Egbi has opened up on his personal life and how he lost his virginity at age 19.

In an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa for her podcast, Toke Moments, Pere recounted his past relationships.

The reality star revealed that he lost his virginity at 19, and found love with an older woman at age 21/22. According to him, the woman was 27 at that time and they had engaged in sexual relationship.

Pere disclosed that the relationship was purely sexual as they were having intense sex. However, the relationship didn’t last long as the lady broke up with him over their age difference.

Pere, who was heartbroken, stated that he tried to talk her out of it and save the relationship, but all his efforts proved abortive.

The lady stopped picking his calls and this made him lose his appetite and sleep for days.

Pere further disclosed that he tried to get over her by dating other women, but it didn’t work out.

“I lost my virginity at 19. There was this chick I met, she was older. I let this woman when I was 21/22, she was 27. It was purely sexual – we were just having sex. The whole thing turn into this cr@zy relationship. And then she brought up this age thing, how she can’t have anything serious with me anymore because it bothering her about age.

I tried to talk her out of it, that age is nothing but a number, but she didn’t agree. She stopped responding to my calls. After a long time, u was heartbroken. I couldn’t eat or sleep. It was ins@ne. I tried to get over her with other women, but it didn’t work”.