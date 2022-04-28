NEWS
How I learnt of my nomination as Buhari’s running mate – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said news of his nomination as running mate to then-candidate Muhammadu Buhari in the run-up to the 2015 presidential election came to him as a surprise.
He said he was working on a case of a defection of a federal lawmaker at the Supreme Court when he learned of his nomination.
Mr Osinbajo narrated the story of his emergence on Wednesday when he hosted members of the State House Press Corps to a breaking of fast (Iftar) at his Aguda Residence at the President Villa, Abuja.
“I was working on the case at Peniel Apartments in Abuja on December 18, 2014, when at about 1 a.m. in the morning, I received a call from Rauf Aregbesola that they were coming to Lagos to pick me.
“I said I was in Abuja. He said ‘good because you have been nominated as the vice-presidential candidate’ and I said is that how you nominate people,” Mr Osinbajo said.
The vice president added that after his case that day, he returned to his accommodation. He said immediately after he removed his wig, he felt that “this is probably the last time I will be wearing it.”
He said Mr Aregbesola, who is the current interior minister, and former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, later in the day took him to the presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.
Mr Osinbajo said he was telling his story to the journalists to let them know that an individual’s life can change at any minute.
He said he has always believed in and worked for a better Nigeria all his life and his decision to run for the office of president in the 2023 election is to enable him to make a difference. He said very few people have the kind of training and experience that he has.
He said he has, prior to and after he declared to run for president, met with various groups including governors, delegates and party leaders. He, however, said the Iftar with the journalists is the first one he is holding with a group that will not vote at the party primaries.
Mr Osinbajo drew laughter from his audience when he said: “I am probably meeting you for your financial contribution.”
“I don’t know why you think it’s a joke,” he said, drawing more laughter from the press corps member.
The vice president subsequently sought the support of the journalists.
Speaking earlier, the interim chairman of the State House Press Corps, Ismaila Chafe, said many members of the corps have been reporting from the Presidential Villa for over a decade.
“We have seen presidents and vice presidents come and go. But with profound humility, we can say that you have made a difference in the way you have related with the State House Press Corps,” Mr Chaffe said.
“We can recall that not long after you assumed office, you gathered us here in this same hall for a very engaging interaction. The memory of that meeting still lingers in us. And since then, you have maintained a close relationship with the corps.”
Mr Chaffe said the press corps ‘are very’ with the vision of the vice president, especially his ‘supportive roles to ensure that this administration leaves a lasting legacy.’
“As a corps, we will continue to play our role in the most dispassionate way,” he said.
NLC meets over lingering ASUU strike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has slammed the federal government as well as the political class for abandoning university students to their fate to face the brunt of the strike by workers in government-owned tertiary institutions.
At the meeting of its Central Working Committee in preparation for the May Day Commemoration on May 1st, 2022, the NLC described the situation as injustice on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and by extension the children of the underprivileged who attend public universities.
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who addressed the opening ceremony of the CWC meeting held yesterday in Abuja said, “We are facing a period of great injustice on the downtrodden of the society, children of the poor are at home but the children of the rich are going to school, we have written several communications to the government but no response till date, rather they are busy discussing politics.”
ASUU and the federal government is having a lingering face-off over dispute bothering on funding of Nigerian universities, poor welfare packages, among others, which had led to closure of public universities for over two months.
Speaking further, Wabba said: “I think it’s very clear we have not had it rosy, we just got out of COVID-19 but we have more serious challenges centred around education.
“As you all know; the children of the poor are at home while those of the rich are going to school. To date, we have communicated through recommendations to the government but no response.
“This is most disheartening because people in our generation benefited from free education, from primary to tertiary level. This is not acceptable, instead of the politicians discussing these issues as a national emergency they are occupied with the 2023 elections.
“We at this CWC meeting would be looking at the upcoming political dispensation. A lot of broken promises. No worker should sit down and just watch, certainly, that will not be our portion. We must engage politicians, making sure the downtrodden is accommodated in the next political dispensation.”
The meeting which lasted till late evening, would come up with a communiqué stating definite position on measures to take compel ASUU and the federal government to find amicable solution to the crisis in nation’s universities in order to reopen the institutions.
Nigerian soldier working with ISWAP terrorists kills self after arrest
A Nigerian soldier who was arrested for collaborating with ISWAP terrorists has killed himself while being escorted to the barracks.
The soldier who belonged to one of the battalions of the Nigerian Army in the North-East was discovered by military intelligence operatives for his involvements in recent attacks on brothels and beer parlours.
Recall that on Sunday , there was an attack on Gashu’a town, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.
An explosion rocked the town, which is about 188 km north of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and home town of Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
The incident was said to have occurred at a beer parlour in the Abasha area of the town.
The attack came barely five days after terrorists killed about ten persons in a beer parlour in Geidam.
“He was involved in recent attacks in Geidam and Gashua communities in Yobe State.
“He was apprehended while attempting to escape after he learnt that his movements and activities with terrorists had been discovered by the intelligence service.
“After being handcuffed, he skillfully snatched a gun from one of the escorts and killed himself.
“Meanwhile, (an) investigation is ongoing to nab other suspects within the service,” a source told PRNigeria.
VIDEO: MC Oluomo performs lesser hajj, places a huge generational curse on his enemies
Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo has placed a big curse on his enemies.
The ex- Chairman of the state’s chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who is currently is Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj , not also cursed his enemies but also their children.
In a video shared on the Facebook page of one of his loyalists, Ganiu Ayinde Oyedepo popularly known as Koko Zaria, MC Oluomo said his enemies and their children will not see the favour of God.
Wearing the white robe and accompanied by some of his loyalists, MC Oluomo also offered prayers for his admirers and fans, asking God to favour them.
For those who understand Yoruba, watch the video below:
https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=669674177656018
