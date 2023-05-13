How doctor sedated, raped nurse – Kwara police gives details

The Kwara State command of the Nigeria Police has provided details of how a medical doctor, Dr Ayodele Joseph allegedly had carnal knowledge of a patient under his care.

The doctor was arrested by the police command for alleged gross indecency and rape.

The medical doctor was paraded alongside 13 other suspected criminals in what appeared to be another harvest of arrests of suspected criminals in the state within two months under the watch of the state police Commissioner, Paul Odama.

Ayodele,‘m’ of Ayodele Hospital, Sawmill area, Ilorin, Kwara State capital, allegedly raped one female victim, (name withheld) said to be a nurse on May 5, 2023, at his hospital located in Ilorin.

Parading the suspect alongside 13 others at the State police command on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama said that “one female victim ( name withheld) a nurse by profession reported to the Police that she went to Ayodele Hospital at No. 290, Sawmill Area, Lagos Road, Ilorin for surgery.

“The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Ayodele Joseph, during the treatment sedated the patient which led her to become unconscious.

“Before the sedation, fearing any mishap, the patient activated her telephone and placed in a vantage position to record the surgery unknown to the doctor, before the expected surgery.

“She woke up from sleep after the surgery to find herself fully naked, and when viewing the recorded video, she discovered that the said Dr. Ayodele Joseph had an unlawful sexual intercourse with her while under sedation.”

The police commissioner disclosed that investigation led to the recovery of the video recording of the sexual action of the said doctor on the victim which was also corroborated by the medical examinations conducted on the victim.

Odama said “the same suspect, Dr. Ayodele Joseph had of recent been arraigned in court by the Police for the offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Negligent Conduct, Causing Hurt by Act Endangering life or Personal Safety of others and Culpable Homicide arising from his unprofessional conduct resulting in the death of one Nneka Akanike ‘F’ in his hospital under a questionable circumstances which led him being charged to court.”

In all, the suspect is facing four criminal charges being handled by the Police command so far, according to the police commissioner.

He said the suspect would be charged to court again for rape after conclusion of investigation.

However, Joseph denied the allegation, saying the nurse was his girlfriend.

The director, who said the nurse was his employee and had been his girlfriend for eight years, described the allegation of rape as a set-up.

He said, “She is my girlfriend and we have dated for eight years. I trained her as a nurse; I sponsored her to a school of nursing in Lagos and I employed her. How can I rape a lady that I have had intercourse with several times? What else do I want to see in her body? She only wanted to set me up to rip me of some money. Already, she has collected a substantial amount of money, which is with her. She has already collected about N500,000 from me on this issue and she is still demanding more money.”