The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has revealed the circumstances of the inferno which led to the death of two Nigerians on Monday at the Canadian Embassy in Abuja.

The FEMA spokesman, Nkechi Isa, in a terse statement confirmed that a diesel tank explosion was responsible for the fire which gutted a section of the diplomatic building.

Isa said the diesel tank exploded around 10:45am in the generator house of the High Commission, just as two MIKANO generators were being serviced by a five-man team from JMD company.

She said, “One of the generators was said to be working, while the other one was being serviced when a tank containing 2,000 litres of diesel in the generator house exploded.

“Two of the personnel servicing the generator died from the explosion while two others survived with severe burns and were taken to the Trauma Centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.”

It was earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu expressed his sympathy with the Canadian government and the victims of the fire incident.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, (Media and Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, the president had said he “sympathised with the Canadian government, the diplomatic community, and all persons affected by a fire incident which occurred on Monday at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

“The President assures the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government in the aid of diplomatic and local staff of the High Commission who were particularly affected by the incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery.”