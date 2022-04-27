POLITICS
How APC governors shunned Tinubu, Osinbajo, sold Jonathan to Buhari
Two influential governors from the northern part of the country are behind the return bid of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
Multiple sources, who are in the know, said the two governors, close to President Muhammadu Buhari, have secured the buy-in of a section of the presidency to actualise their agenda of drafting the former president into the presidential race.
The sources according to Daily Trust mentioned the names of the governors but were withheld because the paper was unable to get their reactions as they are out of the country.
While one of the governors is from the North West, the other is from the North East geopolitical zone.
The sources said the duo began the moves last year but that they jettisoned it to promote the candidature of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
However, when the Emefiele’s project was not flying, the governors returned to the Jonathan bid.
The two governors have been playing key roles in the affairs of the APC in the last few years. The former president had since keyed into the move as evident in his body language.
He had last week told some of his supporters who were insisting he should declare to “be on the watch”, a disposition political pundits described as acceptance.
It was learnt that the Bayelsa-born former president is now waiting for the appropriate time to join the ruling party and declare for the race.
President Buhari had defeated Jonathan in the 2015 general election, ending the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country.
In the last seven years, the former president has not been attending activities of his party. This is just as his romance with President Buhari and top shots of the ruling party takes the centre stage, a development that has pitched him against opposition leaders in the country.
The move to return Jonathan
One of the sources, a former governor said the two governors have reached out and sold the Jonathan project to the presidency.
“It is (withheld) that are behind it and they are promoting it to checkmate Asiwaju Tinubu when they discovered that the vice president does not possess the structures to put up a strong challenge,” he said.
Asked why the governors who are APC members are drafting the former president, he said, “They are doing it to advance their ambition. They want someone that would only be in power for a term. They also want him to pick one of them as running mate”.
An ally of the president, while corroborating the former governor’s statement, said the two governors brought the Jonathan project to advance their ‘’selfish interest.’’
But a source close to the former president claimed that Jonathan is being promoted by his successor.
“His number one backer is the president. Do you think he would start if he did not get the backing of Baba? He did not go and say I wanted to (vie for the presidency). He was asked to do so because they are more comfortable with him succeeding Buhari,” he said.
A former Chairman of the APC Elders Forum in Bayelsa State, Diekivie Ikiogha, said all is almost set for Jonathan’s exit from the PDP.
“His declaration would be based on an invitation by APC to come over and he is considering it. A lot of things have been done; the discussions are ongoing, so, he will be invited.”
“We are persuading him and it is still going on, but I believe that he can yield to it. What I am telling you is that, when the platform is clear, he will contest. If it is clear, he will contest,” he said.
Okorocha leaks Buhari’s top secret ahead of 2023 presidential election
The former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is an unpredictable individual.
Okorocha said that the possibility of President Buhari surprising everyone, especially members of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 presidential election is high.
Speaking while making an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the former governor and lawmaker said several Nigerians would be surprised at the president’s choice of presidential candidate in 2023.
Okorocha also noted that President Buhari’s choice of a successor would be guided by the mood of the nation and in the interest of the nation and members of the ruling party.
His words: “If you know President Muhammadu Buhari, he is a general and unpredictable. You cannot predict what he will do. He may pull everybody by surprise.
“Buhari is very intelligent as he may decide to consider some factors: he will look at the mood of the nation and see who will actually fit into the mood.
“So, he will be smart enough to say this person can and that (person) cannot; there will be a lot of consultations.”
Anambra Gov’ship: Supreme court nullifies Uba’s participation
The Supreme Court has nullified the participation of Senator Andy Uba as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in last year’s governorship election in Anambra State.
In a unanimous decision by the three-member panel of justices, the apex court on Tuesday held that Uba did not emerge through a valid primary election as the APC primary was not conducted according to its guidelines.
In the lead judgment by Justice Danlami Senchi, the apex court affirmed the concurrent judgements of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had earlier invalidated APC’s participation in the Anambra State gubernatorial election that was held on November 6, 2021.
Thus, the court dismissed the two appeals marked SC/CV/240/2022 and SC/CV/241/2022, which were filed by both Uba and the APC.
Uba had challenged the judgements of both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, which upheld the argument of an aggrieved APC governorship aspirant in the state, Mr. George Moghalu.
Moghalu had contended that, among 14 aspirants, Uba was handpicked in a kangaroo primary election conducted around 6pm on June 26, 2021, which was held after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had left the venue and could not monitor it as provided by law.
I won’t spend two years trying to decide what to do – Osinbajo mocks Buhari
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday made a veiled reference to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he (Osinbajo) if elected into power will not spend two years trying to understand the country but will “hit the ground running.”
He said this on Tuesday while addressing his supporters during a visit to Ogun state.
“I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people; our children and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath.”
He said his experience serving under President Muhammadu Buhari has provided him with enough experience to take over the reins of power in 2023.
Osinbajo said if elected into office as president, he will “hit the ground running from day one”.
“After I was appointed as vice-president, I had the unique opportunity of serving under President Muhammadu Buhari, who exposed me to practically every aspect of governance. He exposed me to various things in government, and I had the opportunity to serve as acting president on several occasions,” he said.
“I know that governing at a high level requires some experience. And after a period of seven-and-a-half years of working as vice-president, seeing what many people have never seen, being able to participate at both local and international levels of governance, I know that God didn’t provide those opportunities simply so that I’ll go and sit down and write my memoir. No. God does not make mistakes. He provided those opportunities such that one day, I will be called upon to serve in a higher capacity — to serve as president.
“The opportunity to do so is an important one. And let nobody tell us any stories. The truth of the matter is that everywhere where I have served, I’ve served with utmost loyalty, commitment. I have put my reputation on the line — sometimes, even life. There is nowhere that those I served will not say I put in everything to make sure they succeed.
“With utmost humility, it is now evident that if there is anybody, any candidate, or aspirant, who on day one can hit the ground running, who on day one knows what to do, who will not spend another two years trying to decide what to do, that person is your son, Oluyemi Osinbajo. That is the objective truth.”
