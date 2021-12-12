NEWS
How Abacha’s CSO, Major Al-Mustapha saved me from being raped – Abike Dabiri
Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has narrated her experiences of how she was nearly raped for undertaking investigative journalism.
Addressing newsmen after receiving her award at the maiden edition of the National Freedom of Information (FOI) Awards organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) and Media Rights Agenda (MRA), in Abuja, the former lawmaker told journalists in Nigeria to brace the odd and undertake investigative journalism.
She explained that for the timely intervention of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, the former chief security officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, she would have been raped.
Abike, who called on practitioners not to be afraid of venturing into the arena of investigative journalism, noted that the challenge is how well the Freedom of Information have been used by Nigerians.
“Dare to venture, dare to succeed. I was arrested at a point I was doing investigative journalism, locked up in Apapa in one of the military facilities there. What saved me from being raped was Major Al-Mustapha who happened to come in at that point. So, you cannot afford to be afraid.”
She also said there was the need for all journalists to be insured, protected to enable them undertake their job effectively.
Dabiri worked for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for 15 years, anchoring the weekly NTA News line programme.
She took special interest in poverty and social justice issues and her programme was widely followed.
She retired from NTA and contested the House of Representatives election which she won.
In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed her his Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.
Three years later, he made her the CEO of NIDCOM, a position she occupies till date.
NEWS
Soun of Ogbomoso dies at 95
The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111 is dead.
He died in the early hours of Sunday.
Although his death has not been officially announced, but palace sources who asked not to be named, confirmed the death of the monarch.
The monarch, who reigned for 48 years, died at the age of 95.
The late monarch was born on May 27th 1926 in Ogbomoso.
Ogbomoso is the second largest town in Oyo State after Ibadan, the State capital.
The monarch was one of the sons of Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi.
He ascended the throne of his forefathers on October 24, 1973.
Details of his death and burial are still scanty.
breaking
Kidnapping: Court to deliver judgment on Evans Feb. 25
A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja yesterday fixed February 25, 2022, to deliver judgment in the case of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans and five others charged with conspiracy and kidnapping.
Justices Hakeem Oshodi fixed the date after lawyers to Evans and his co-defendants argued and adopted their final written addresses yesterday.
The Lagos State Government had arraigned Evans alongside Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu on February 14, 2017.
Evans is also facing similar charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court.
All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.
While arguing his final written address, Evans’s lawyer, Victor Opara urged the court to discharge and acquit his client of the crimes.
Opara argued that there was no direct evidence linking Evans to the alleged crimes and that the alleged victim of the crime did not identify the defendant as the perpetrator of the crimes.
He said, “The victim said he was blindfolded throughout his 88-day ordeal, and did not state to the court in his testimony that he could physically identify Evans.
“There is also the fatality of the prosecution’s case that there was no identification parade to identify the first defendant (Evans).
“There was no evidence before your lordship to show that PW2 (Dunu) had a clear opportunity of identifying the first defendant,” the Opara contended.
But the prosecutor, Adebayo Haroun, urged the court to convict the defendants as charged.
Haroun submitted that “when a man has confessed to a crime, you do not need an identification parade.
“There is direct evidence of PW2 (Dunu) testifying of how he was kidnapped, how he escaped and the roles each of the defendants played.
“We have circumstantial evidence linking the first defendant (Evans) to the crime, and we also have confessional statements and video recordings of him.
“We urge your lordship to convict the defendants as charged,” Haroun prayed.
The prosecution had alleged that Dunu was kidnapped on Ilupeju Road in Lagos State, and the defendants collected 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.
The prosecution closed its case against the defendants on January 10, 2020, after presenting four witnesses, including Dunu.
The defense closed its case on August 3, 2020, after the six defendants testified.
NEWS
Court dismisses Jimoh Ibrahim’s appeal in N69.4 Billion debt case
The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has dismissed the appeal filed by the Chairman of Global Fleet Group, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, challenging the seizure of his 12 assets and freezing of all his accounts over alleged N69.4billion debt by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
The appellate court upheld the November 18, 2020 order of Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos which authorised AMCON to take over Ibrahim’s assets.
The justices upheld the arguments of AMCON’s lead counsel, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), who prayed the court to dismiss Ibrahim’s application.
Chief Niyi Akinola (SAN) is the counsel for the 1st defendant, Ibrahim, while Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) is for the 2nd defendant, Global Fleet Group.
AMCON, following Justice Aikawa’s order, took effective possession of all 12 properties through its Debt Recovery Agent – Pinheiro Legal Partners.
The assets include the building of NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja and the building of NICON Lekki Limited at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos.
Other properties are the building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos; another Property at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja; the former Allied Bank Building on Mile 2, Oshodi Expressway, Apapa Road, Lagos; Energy House located on No. 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; NICON Building at No. 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja; a residential apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City, Lagos; NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City, Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja.
In addition to the take over of the properties, the court ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to Ibrahim and his companies, including Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited, all of whom are defendants in the suit.
Following the execution of the order, NICON Investment Limited, Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and Jimoh Ibrahim, through Akintola, filed a motion at the Federal High Court dated November 19, 2020, seeking to discharge Justice Aikawa’s order.
Some other entities which AMCON alleged were linked to Ibrahim, such as NICON Insurance Limited, Nigerian-Re-Insurance Limited, Abuja Hotel Limited and NICON Hotels Limited also filed an application asking the judge to discharge the said order.
After hearing the two applications and the arguments canvassed by parties through their respective counsel, Justice Aikawa dismissed both applications by his ruling of February 16, 2021.
Dissatisfied, both sets of applicants filed separate appeals at the Court of Appeal.
AMCON was represented in the appeals by Pinheiro, while the first set of appellants was represented by Akintola and the second set by Ayorinde.
At the hearing of the appeals on September 30, 2021, Pinheiro raised a preliminary objection, contending that the appeal was incompetent because the appellants failed to seek leave of the court before filing it’.
In a unanimous decision yesterday, the Court of Appeal upheld AMCON’s preliminary objection and accordingly dismissed both appeals.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
There’ll be visible signs of improved security in 2022 – Army Chief
-
NEWS1 day ago
Northern youths protest worsening insecurity
-
breaking1 day ago
Emirates suspends Nigerian flights indefinitely
-
NEWS1 day ago
Court dismisses Jimoh Ibrahim’s appeal in N69.4 Billion debt case
-
breaking1 day ago
Ayu takes over as new PDP Chairman, serves APC quit notice
-
breaking1 day ago
Kidnapping: Court to deliver judgment on Evans Feb. 25
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Mikel Arteta clears air on Arsenal selling Aubameyang
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke, nephew, 4 others pick PDP guber forms