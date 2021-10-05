How 2face Idibia attacked me for allegedly sleeping with his wife- Brymo

Nigerian singer Brymo via twitter has revealed how he was recently attacked by singer 2face Idibia over claims of being sexually involved with his wife, Annie Iidbia.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Monday, October 4, 2021, the music star narrated his ordeal in the hands of Idibia.

According to him, Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife.

“In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife and I’ve waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since,” he tweeted.



He went on to narrate how he met 2Face Idibia at an event and how they had an awkward moment.

Brymo recounted how he was lured to a hotel and attacked by some touts.

“Weeks later I was lured into being hosted by a friend I had just met and after spending days getting high and philandering, I was asked if I would love to join an organisation, of which I responded ‘well I might want to accept but I do not subscribe to being battered,” he recounted.

“Minutes later my host said he was walking down to another guest house, where some guy has messed up and be punished, told me to come but didn’t wait for me. Well, I was the guy it turned out…when I arrived at the gate on the street I was asked to show ID.”

“I tried to truly forcefully open the gate stating that I was a guest of the hotel and didn’t need ID…four boys busted through the gates and launched an offense at me. I fought back and got a black eye.”

Brymo said in his tweets, that he later found out that 2Face Idibia was the brain behind the attack.

He said he confronted Idibia about the incident to which he blatantly denied.

The music star said he is being taunted by 2Face Idibia and appealed to him to desist from communicating with him or anyone close to him.

Idibia is yet to react to the accusations levelled against him by Brymo.