House Speakership: Abbas, Kalu visit Remi Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’ preferred candidates for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu on Friday visited the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

Friday’s visit by the duo to the First Lady was to congratulate her on her successful inauguration and to solicit her support as the race for leadership positions of the 10th House of Representatives thickens.

The President had endorsed the duo while he was still the president-elect. However, several aggrieved aspirants in the race have rejected the endorsement.

The aggrieved aspirants include incumbent Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Yusuf Gagdi, Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, Miriam Onuoha and Aminu Jaji. They have remained in the race and vowed to present consensus candidates to challenge Messrs Abbas and Kalu.