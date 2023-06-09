House Speaker McCarthy says Trump indictment is ‘dark day’ for US

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the chamber’s top Republican, said on Thursday that the indictment of Donald Trump was a “dark day” for the United States and that he stood with the former President.

“House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable,” he wrote on Twitter.

The former president is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

Trump accused the US Department of Justice of using “warfare” to stop his candidacy for the 2024 election.

“They come after me because we are leading in the polls by a lot against Biden and against Republicans, by a lot.

“It’s warfare for the law and we can’t let it happen. Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump…. It’s ripping our country to shreds.”

The former president insisted this is “disgusting act of election Interference by the ruling party to eliminate its opposition and amass total control over our country”.

” No matter how viciously they attack me, I will NEVER, EVER SURRENDER our country to the radical Left – and I will NEVER end this presidential campaign that puts YOU first.”