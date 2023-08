The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass has released the official portrait of his office.

The unveiling of the official portrait comes two months after Abass was elected Speaker of the 10th House of Reps

Abass emerged Speaker on June 13 , polling 353 votes to beat his rival and former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, who got three votes.

Check out Abass’s official portrait below: