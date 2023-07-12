House of Representatives sent member out over improper dressing

A member of the House of Representatives was on Wednesday sent out of the floor of the House for failing to dress properly.

The House rules proscribe a dress code for members attending plenary with members expected to wear a suit and tie or in traditional dress with a cap to match.

The member, whose name could not be ascertained, walked into plenary towards the end of the day’s proceedings and sat in the second used as an alternative Chamber by the members.

However , a member of the House, Hon. Billy Osaweru (APC, Edo) raised an objection to the mode of dressing of the lawmaker, saying that his dressing fell short of the rules and regulations of the House.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, our rules state the need for proper dressing while coming for plenary. Mr. Speaker, if you look upstairs, there is a member in Chamber wearing a T-Shirt and jean trousers.”

However, while Osaweru was raising the point of order, the member stood up and walked out of the Chamber with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas saying “point of order complied with”.