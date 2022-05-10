NEWS
House of Representatives secures six million litres of aviation fuel for airlines after emergency meeting
The House of Representatives on Monday had an emergency meeting with the Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) where it secured the cooperation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to make available six million litres of JetA1 (aviation fuel) to aviation fuel marketers.
Stakeholders present at the meeting included the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ministry of Aviation, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NNPC, Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA), among others.
The AON had threatened to shut down local airline services on Monday but withdrew the threat on Sunday after pressure from the Federal Government.
The airline operators say rising cost of key inputs such as aviation fuel necessitated the intended shutdown.
Part of the resolutions reached at Monday’s meeting, which lasted for over three hours, include that, as a long term solution, the airline operators must commence, as soon as possible, the process of securing a license for the importation of aviation fuel to avoid suspicion over the landing cost of the product and other associated logistic issues.
The Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority was also mandated to, as much as possible, grant waivers that do not touch on the security and safety of the country for importers of the products.
The Speaker recalled that certain resolutions that included the sale of aviation fuel at N500 per litre and the granting of aviation fuel import license to the operators was arrived at during the last meeting with the stakeholders while requesting an update on the implementation of the resolution.
The leadership of the House also inquired from the NNPC about the status of the 25,000 tons of ATK approved for the airlines as a palliative in addition to the availability of the product to the airlines for about three months.
Also, the leadership opined that functional refineries should be able to address some of the challenges being faced while asking for the status of the refineries undergoing renovation.
Responding, NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari assured that the three months supply of Jet A1 to the chosen marketers by the AOAN is assured while emphasizing that the price of the product cannot be guaranteed because it is globally market-driven.
“We will make appropriate allocations to the three marketers chosen by the operators and the other,” Kyari said.
While appreciating all the stakeholders for the efforts put in at resolving the issue at stake, the Speaker said, “Rounding up on a positive note, I appreciate the airline operators for being nationalistic in calling off the strike as I hope that the outcome of this meeting will usher in a lasting solution to these challenges of Jet A1 bearing in mind that there is a laissez-faire economy of demand and supply.”
Nigeria confirms outbreak of Monkeypox with 558 cases, eight deaths
Following a report, on Sunday, by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) that a person in England had been diagnosed with Monkeypox, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed circulation of the disease with 558 cases and eight deaths in 32 states of the federation.
The UKHSA said the patient had recently travelled from Nigeria. It said the person is receiving care at the Infectious Disease Unit of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection, which kills one in every 10 patients, but does not spread swiftly. An epidemiological summary on the ailment published, yesterday, by the NCDC, pointed out that since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of the disease, with a National Technical Working Group (TWG) monitoring infections and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.
The centre said 46 suspected infections were reported between January 1 and April 30 this year in addition to 15 confirmed cases from seven states –Adamawa (three), Lagos (three), Cross River (two), Abuja (two), Kano (two), Delta (two) and Imo (one) – but no death had been recorded.
The NCDC said 10 new suspected cases in April were reported from seven states – Bayelsa (three), Lagos (two), Kano (one), FCT (one), Delta (one), Edo (one) and Ogun (one).
The five new positive cases in the month were confirmed from four states – Lagos (two), FCT (one), Kano (one) and Delta (one).
From September 2017 to April 30, 2022, a total of 558 suspected cases were reported from 32 states.
It noted that of the reported cases, 241 (43.2 per cent) have been confirmed in 22 states – Rivers (52), Bayelsa (43), Lagos (33), Delta (31), Cross River (16), Edo (10), Imo (nine), Akwa Ibom (seven), Oyo (six), FCT (eight), Enugu (four), Abia (three), Plateau (three), Adamawa (three), Nasarawa (two), Benue (two), Anambra (two), Ekiti (two), Kano (two), Ebonyi (one), Niger (one) and Ogun (one).
The NCDC said eight deaths have been recorded with Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 3.3 per cent in six states – namely Edo (two), Lagos (two), Imo (one), Cross River (one), FCT (one) and Rivers (one) – from September 2017 to April 30, 2022.
EPL: Tuchel clashes with Chelsea players ahead of FA Cup final
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has irritated his players by dragging them into training on what was supposed to be their day off, the UK Sun reports.
Tuchel is looking for ways to arrest the team’s recent slump, with the FA Cup final against Liverpool to come this weekend.
It is understood players were unhappy at being called in on Sunday, as they are exhausted following a campaign which has seen them play 59 games in all competitions so far.
Defender Marcos Alonso also feels he was made a scapegoat in the Wolves game and believes he was having his effort questioned by being substituted at half-time.
The players are beginning to think their chances of fighting for the Premier League title next season are in jeopardy, because of the imminent exits of leaders such as Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, but their recent form means that they are in danger of letting that spot slip. They are just one point ahead of Arsenal and five ahead of Tottenham.
The Blues travel to relegation-threatened Leeds on Wednesday evening, before they have the chance to lift silverware in Saturday’s cup final at Wembley.
AMCON takes over former Lagos PDP chairman, Segun Adewale’s properties over N1.8b debt
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) said it had taken over assets belonging to Aeroland Travels Limited, and its directors over indebtedness of N1.8bn.
Aeroland Travels is owned by Otunba Segun Adewale, a PDP aspirant for Lagos West Senatorial district and a former chairman of the party in the state.
A statement from AMCON spokesperson, Jude Nwauzor, said this was sequel to the order of Honourable Justice D.E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division.
It stated that, “It would be recalled that Justice Osiagor gave the ruling on February 7, 2022, and in compliance to the enforcement order of the court, AMCON put logistics together, and on Friday, May 6, 2022, took effective possession of the nine properties as listed by the court through its debt recovery agent – Robert Ohuoba & Co.
“The properties include those situated at Plot 4 & 4B Block 66 Magodo Scheme, Lagos State; Plot 9, Block 44c, Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo Lagos; No. 4C Maye Ogundana Street, Magodo Lagos; No. 10 Oluyomi Oshinkoya Street, Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos; Plot 8, Block 66, Residential Scheme, Sangisha, Lagos; No. 2A John Olugbo Street, Ikeja, Lagos; No. 2 Fadeyi Street, off Awolowo way, Ikeja, Lagos; No. 8 Surulere Alelor Street, Millenium, Gbagada; and No. 14 Jerry Iriabe Street, off Bashorun Okunsanya, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Penisula.”
The statement said the court also ordered the freezing of the bank accounts and shares of the company’s directors, including Mr Segun Adewale and Mrs Victoria Adewale.
It added that the court additionally granted AMCON rights to seize any other landed property in any other place that might be found within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court belonging to Aeroland Travels Limited or either of its directors.
Nwauzor said all the property as listed in the court order had been taken over by AMCON with the assistance of court bailiffs and other officials of the law.
The statement said, “AMCON had purchased the non-performing loan of Aeroland Travels Limited from Polaris Bank (formerly Skye Bank) in 2018.
“Until the coming of the order of the court, all previous efforts by AMCON and its representatives to resolve the debt amicably with the obligor had proved abortive, which was why the corporation resorted to the court for justice.”
