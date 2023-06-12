Billie Eilish’s fans are happier than ever after seeing this sexy snap.

The “Bad Guy” songstress popped up in an Instagram post shared by pal Annabel Zimmer (daughter of famed composer Hans Zimmer) Saturday, soaking up the sun in a boldly printed Miaou bikini top and Versace shades.

The rare swimsuit pic also marks the first time Eilish, 21, has shown off her chest tattoo of her surname, which she previously swore fans “won’t ever see.”

In 2021, Rolling Stone reported Eilish had her last name inked “in an ornate, gothic font” the day after the 2020 Grammys, where she scooped up five awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

“I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself,” Eilish explained of the design during her annual Vanity Fair “Same Interview” video later that same year.

She has several other tattoos, including a few “guardian angel fairies” on her left wrist and hand — from “a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis,’” as Eilish told Vanity Fair — and a large dragon winding up her right thigh and hip, which she referred to as a “big boy” in the same video interview.

Although the “Ocean Eyes” hitmaker’s personal style has continued to evolve from baggy clothes to more feminine looks in recent years, she appeared shy about the revealing picture, as she reacted to the post with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

However, her admirers didn’t hold back while dropping a series of thirsty remarks.

“You’re beautiful, I love you,” one person replied to Eilish’s comment, while another wrote, “my heart stopped cause of you.”

Other comments included, “life as a REAL REAL REALLLYYYY hot girl,” “Missgurl we’re not breathing” and “you look very sexy 🥵.”

Eilish’s bikini bombshell comes weeks after she fired back at the “f—king bozos” who have called her a “sellout” for embracing her femininity.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” she shared via her Instagram Stories in May.

“And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah.”

She then told followers, “FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things.”

The Oscar-winning musician has spoken candidly about her struggles to love and accept her body in the past.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s—t, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it,” Eilish told Vogue in January, referencing a hip injury that kept her from pursuing a dance career.

“I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years,” she added. “I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”