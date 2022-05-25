NEWS
Hospital demands N30,000 before the release of corpses of pregnant woman and her four children killed by IPOB in Anambra
The husband of the pregnant woman killed along with her four children by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Jubril Ahmed says he is being asked to pay N30, 000 before their corpses would be released to him.
Harira Jibril, 32 and her four children, Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2. were returning home on a motorcycle taxi on Sunday evening when suspected IPOB members ambushed them in the Orumba area of the state.
Their dead bodies were discovered on Tuesday evening.
Their bodies were later deposited in an hospital morgue in the area
Jubril who works as a security guard in Anambra State said he has gone to the hospital to collect their corpses only to be told to pay N30, 000 before the bodies would be released to him.
I’m in the process of recovering their corpses. The police have given me some documents which I will use to collect the corpses. I’m in the mortuary now, they are demanding N30, 000 from me before they will release the corpses of my family.
Jubril said he plans to take their corpses to his hometown in Adamawa to bury them.
“My hope is to take the corpses to Ganye Local Government Area in Adamawa State and bury them because the cemetery the Arewa community is using here is already filled.
He stated that he is still in shock and trauma because of the sad event.
” My wife was nine months pregnant and the family was expecting a new baby within the week when they were killed.
“I’m now left with nobody; they have wiped out my entire family. I am so worried and in trauma, there is a need for the government to do something,” Jibril said.
It was, however gathered that Jubril’s plans to take the dead bodies to Adamawa for burial has been shattered.
It was learnt that the dead bodies have already started decomposing because the mortuary attendant on duty were the dead bodies were brought did not treat them.
The leader of the Hausa Community in Orunba South, Sarki Kabiru Bakari said the plans to take corpses to their hometown in Adamawa for burial had been cancelled because the corpses were not taken care of in the mortuary, and could not withstand the travel to the North.
“We have now decided to bury them in Awka Wednesday (today). The mortuary attendant did not treat the corpses, no preservation measure was done; hence we cannot travel with the corpses as they have already started decomposing. We have no other option than to take them to Awka and bury them there,” he said.
Pregnant woman, 4 children murdered by IPOB buried in Anambra
Harira Jibril, the pregnant woman killed alongside her four children has been buried in Anambra State.
She was buried with her four dead children; Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2.
Militants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) gunned them down at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.
The corpses of the victims were recovered on Tuesday evening.
The husband and father of the deceased, Jubril Ahmed had planned to take the corpses to Adamawa for burial.
That plan was, however, cancelled after it was discovered that their bodies were already decomposing.
“We decided to bury them in Awka Wednesday (today). The mortuary attendant did not treat the corpses, no preservation measure was done; hence we cannot travel with the corpses as they have already started decomposing. We have no other option than to take them to Awka and bury them there,” Sarki Kabiru Bakari, leader of the Hausa Community in Orunba South of Anambra said.
Terrorists release another video of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers including Pakistan national
Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train and killed eight people have released a fresh hostage video showing their victims in an unidentified location suspected to be a forest.
The victims were abducted when bandits attacked the Kaduna-bound train on March 28.
Eight passengers were killed during the train attack, while a yet-to-be-confirmed number of persons were kidnapped.
A masked terrorist wore a military uniform and stood behind the abductees in the new video obtained by Arise TV.
Some of the captives were seen calling on the government to come to their rescue.
One of them, identified himself as a Pakistan national, and appealed to the Nigerian government to meet the kidnappers’ demands so they could be freed.
The development is coming a few days after the terrorists demanded the release of their children in the custody of the Nigerian government before they could begin negotiation for the release of the abducted train passengers.
The gunmen made their demand known when they reached out to one Alhaji Tukur Mamu, an aide to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and said they were not interested in money as ransom.
One of the terrorists simply identified as Abu Barra told Mamu that their children, among them a year-old boy, were being held at an orphanage home in Yola, Adamawa State capital.
He said the children about eight of them were seized from their mothers at Nasarawa State before being taken to Yola by government agents.
He emphasised that others had offered millions of naira to them as ransom to release them but they told them it was not about money.
ECOWAS awards N20m damages against Nigerian government over bizman’s death in EFCC custody
The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has found the Federal Government liable for the death of a businessman, Desmond Nunugwo, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in April 2016.
The court, therefore, directed the FG to pay N20m compensation to the deceased’s family.
The 29-page judgment was handed down on Tuesday by Justice Edward Asante, who presided over the case and was assisted by Justices Dupe Atoki and Januaria Costa, on March 21, 2022.
By a 2005 ECOWAS Supplemental Protocol, the CCJ has jurisdiction to hear human rights cases and disputes between individuals and their own member states.
Nunugwo was taken into custody by EFCC operatives in Abuja on April 16, 2016, on allegations of defrauding a complainant of N91m.
Barely 24 hours later, he was said to have taken ill and rushed to a hospital, where he died.
The deceased’s family had accused the anti-graft agency then headed by Ibrahim Magu, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, of killing Nunugwo, who was reportedly healthy before his arrest.
But the commission failed to respond to the allegations, prompting the deceased’s siblings, Rose Breivigel and Elizabeth Baumerich, to file an action against the EFCC in March 2019.
Based on the reports of extra-judicial killings in the country, the applicants claimed their brother, who was survived by a wife and four children, was tortured to death.
The case was filed by their lawyers, Oludayo Fagbemi and Holger Hermbach, while Maimuna Shiru represented the FG.
Before filing the suit, the ECOWAS court noted that the applicants reported the death of their brother to the authorities, which failed to investigate the incident.
Moreover, they also lodged a complaint with the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights in February 2017.
Justice Asante noted that in April 2018, an autopsy was carried out without the knowledge of Nunugwo’s family, adding that the result cited hypertension as the cause of death, but provided no additional explanation.
He declared that Nunugwo’s right to life under Article 4 of the African Charter was violated and that the respondent (FG) also breached its duty to investigate this under the same charter.
Asante said, “The court sitting in public after hearing both parties dismissed the allegation of violation of Mr Nunugwo’s right to freedom from torture under Article 5 of the African Charter; dismisses the allegation of the applicant’s right to presumption of innocence under Article 7 of the Charter was violated by the respondent and orders the respondent to pay the lump sum of N20m to the family of Mr Nunugwo as compensation for all the prejudice and damages suffered as a result of his death in violation of Article 4 of the African Charter.”
The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, had yet to react to the judgment as of the time of filing this report as he did not respond to a request for comment.
But speaking on the development, a rights activist, Olaseni Shalom, said the authorities must follow due process in all their actions, noting that the constitution did not permit torture of suspects.
“The judgment is a victory for justice. I am not encouraging fraud; but whatever we are doing as a country, we must follow due process. We have seen cases where due process was ignored while seeking justice, but that is not justice at all. It is a wake-up call for our law enforcement agencies to always respect human rights,” said Shalom, who is the Executive Director, United Global Resolve for Peace.
