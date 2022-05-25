Hospital demands N30,000 before the release of corpses of pregnant woman and her four children killed by IPOB in Anambra

The husband of the pregnant woman killed along with her four children by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Jubril Ahmed says he is being asked to pay N30, 000 before their corpses would be released to him.

Harira Jibril, 32 and her four children, Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2. were returning home on a motorcycle taxi on Sunday evening when suspected IPOB members ambushed them in the Orumba area of the state.

Their dead bodies were discovered on Tuesday evening.

Their bodies were later deposited in an hospital morgue in the area

Jubril who works as a security guard in Anambra State said he has gone to the hospital to collect their corpses only to be told to pay N30, 000 before the bodies would be released to him.

I’m in the process of recovering their corpses. The police have given me some documents which I will use to collect the corpses. I’m in the mortuary now, they are demanding N30, 000 from me before they will release the corpses of my family.

Jubril said he plans to take their corpses to his hometown in Adamawa to bury them.

“My hope is to take the corpses to Ganye Local Government Area in Adamawa State and bury them because the cemetery the Arewa community is using here is already filled.

He stated that he is still in shock and trauma because of the sad event.

” My wife was nine months pregnant and the family was expecting a new baby within the week when they were killed.

“I’m now left with nobody; they have wiped out my entire family. I am so worried and in trauma, there is a need for the government to do something,” Jibril said.

It was, however gathered that Jubril’s plans to take the dead bodies to Adamawa for burial has been shattered.

It was learnt that the dead bodies have already started decomposing because the mortuary attendant on duty were the dead bodies were brought did not treat them.

The leader of the Hausa Community in Orunba South, Sarki Kabiru Bakari said the plans to take corpses to their hometown in Adamawa for burial had been cancelled because the corpses were not taken care of in the mortuary, and could not withstand the travel to the North.

“We have now decided to bury them in Awka Wednesday (today). The mortuary attendant did not treat the corpses, no preservation measure was done; hence we cannot travel with the corpses as they have already started decomposing. We have no other option than to take them to Awka and bury them there,” he said.