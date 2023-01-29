in NEWS

Horror in Lagos as falling container crushes eight to death at Ojuelegba bridge (PHOTOS))

container crushes eight to death at Ojuelegba bridge

An articulated truck conveying a 20ft container fell on a commercial bus at the Ojuelegba bridge, Lagos on Sunday killing eight occupants.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the truck lost control while ascending the bridge.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus.

“Investigation revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

“A total of eight fatalities were recovered, comprising four adult males, two adult females, a girl and a boy.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of LASEMA’s forklift, an adult woman was rescued and taken to the trauma centre,’’ he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA’s heavy-duty ambulance and Lagos State Fire Service were on hand for the rescue operation, just as LASTMA and the police were on the ground to control traffic.

 

Falling container crushes eight to death in Lagos

Written by Ganiyu Hamzat

