Hope dims for 96 Chibok girls nine years after

It has been nine long years since the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, Nigeria, by the terrorist group Boko Haram. Of those girls, 112 were released or escaped in the months following the kidnapping, but 96 remain missing to this day.

The girls who were mostly Christians were forced into Islam.

The girls, who were mere teenagers, being mostly less than 18 years old, were promptly paired as wives to members of the Boko Haram sect, in the sect’s belief that no girl is too young for marriage.

For years, there was hope that the remaining girls would be found or rescued. The #BringBackOurGirls campaign gained international attention and support, with world leaders and celebrities joining in the call for their safe return. However, as time has passed, that hope has dimmed.

In 2018, five years after the abduction, Boko Haram released a video showing some of the missing girls. They appeared to be alive and well, but their whereabouts and fate remain unknown.

Since then, there has been little news or progress in the search for the missing girls. The Nigerian government has been criticized for its handling of the situation, with accusations of corruption and incompetence. Meanwhile, Boko Haram continues to carry out attacks in the region and abduct civilians.

The families of the missing girls continue to suffer. Many have lost hope and believe that their daughters may never return. Others hold onto faith and pray for their safe return.

The Chibok kidnapping was a turning point in the fight against Boko Haram, bringing attention to the group’s brutal tactics and inspiring a global movement to combat terrorism and extremism. However, the continued suffering of the families and the uncertainty surrounding the fate of the missing girls is a stark reminder that much work still needs to be done.

As we mark the ninth anniversary of the Chibok abduction, we must renew our commitment to the cause of justice and peace. We must continue to demand answers and accountability from those responsible for this heinous crime. And we must never forget the faces and stories of the 96 girls who remain missing, and the families who continue to pray for their safe return.