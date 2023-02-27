Hoodlums vandalise shops belonging to Igbos in Lagos for voting Obi

Thugs attack Igbo traders in Lagos for voting Obi

Palpable fear gripped some Igbo residents on Lagos Island as some youths on Monday, attacked Igbo traders in the area .

The youths believed to be political thugs also vandalised the businesses of the traders.

The incident, which visibly shook Igbo merchants on Abibu Oki forced other Igbo traders at nearby streets to close down their shops and run for safety.

In a viral video sighted by NewsDay, some of the traders could been see running for their lives

The traders were attacked over their alleged choice of candidate in Saturday’s presidential election. Most of the traders were said to have voted for the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

 

More to follow later

 

