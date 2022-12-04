Hoodlums Vandalise Office Of Electoral Body, INEC In Imo; Commission Laments 7th Attack On Facilities In Four Months

Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent NationaL Electoral Commission has announced that its office in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State was attacked early on Sunday.

The recent attack comes barely three months before the conduct of the 2023 general elections. According to INEC, there have been seven attacks on its facilities in five states within the last four months.

This was disclosed in a circular released on Sunday by Festus Okoye Esq, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the commission’s Information and Voter Education Committee while announcing Sunday’s attack on its office in Imo.

The statement reads: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our office in Oru West Local Government Area was attacked at about 4.00am today Sunday 4th December 2022.

“The attack affected the Conference Room where office furniture and fittings were destroyed. However, other critical facilities were not affected.

“It would be recalled that on Thursday 1st December 2022, our office in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State was also attacked.

“Overall, this is the 7th attack on our facilities in five States of the Federation in the last four months.

“Once again, the Commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.

“The attention of the security agencies has been drawn to this latest incident for investigation and prosecution.”

As Nigeria prepares for the general elections to hold early next year, attacks on INEC offices have become commonplace.

SaharaReporters reported in November 2022 that INEC decried the incessant attacks on its local government office in Ogun State during which critical materials were also destroyed.

It was also reported that some hoodlums numbering about eight were said to have scaled the perimeter fence, jumped into the premises and set the INEC building on fire from the rear side.

However, the electoral umpire in an official statement in reaction to the fire attack, said over 65,000 uncollected PVCs were destroyed in the fire.

In the same week, there was also an attack on the commission’s office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.