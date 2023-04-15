Hoodlums Snatch Ballot Box In Imo As Violence Mars Supplementary Elections

Hoodlums guarded by armed security men on Saturday disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo State.

At the scene, about five thugs invaded the polling units at about 09:19am, despite the heavy presence of security men, Vanguard reports.

However, voters had expressed fears over the security armoured vehicle patrolling the area before the snatching of the box.

One of them, who introduced himself as Chibuike, said: “We are afraid.

“You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people around and you will know it was planned.

“We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong.”