Saturday, April 15, 2023
HomeNEWSHoodlums Snatch Ballot Box In Imo As Violence Mars Supplementary Elections
NEWS

Hoodlums Snatch Ballot Box In Imo As Violence Mars Supplementary Elections

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


Hoodlums guarded by armed security men on Saturday disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo State.

 

At the scene, about five thugs invaded the polling units at about 09:19am, despite the heavy presence of security men, Vanguard reports.

 

However, voters had expressed fears over the security armoured vehicle patrolling the area before the snatching of the box.

 

One of them, who introduced himself as Chibuike, said: “We are afraid.

- Advertisement -

“You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people around and you will know it was planned.

“We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong.” 



Source link

Previous article
Boxing tonight: Schedule, live stream, fight time, TV channel for Joyce vs Zhang | Boxing | Sport
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network