Monday, March 20, 2023
Hoodlums set house of Kano singer, Rarara, on fire

Ibrahim Lateef
Minutes after the declaration of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party(NNPP) as the new governor-elect of the Kano state, some unidentified hoodlums have set the residence of ace political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara on fire.

Rara was at the centre stage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign, singing at various rallies while the electioneering lasted.

According to an eyewitnesses, the thugs invaded the house and started destroying valuables before setting the house on fire.

However, minutes after, the police were said to have dispersed the thugs but the fire was still on while firefighters were yet to arrive at the scene.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had early Monday declared Yusuf as the winner of Saturday’s  governorship election in the state.

