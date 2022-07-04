Hoodlums burn down INEC office in Enugu

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, has mandated each patient accessing the hospital pay the sum of N1,000 daily for electricity supply.

The hospital insisted that the need for the new levy is necessary in order to cushion the biting effects of an increase in the price of electricity tariffs and diesel used to power generating plants by the hospital.

The Federal Government-controlled hospital made these declarations via an internal memo.

The memo obtained by by our correspondent on Monday said that the high cost of electricity and the increasing price of diesel were behind the decision.

The hospital in the release said that the management took the decision to compel the patients to shoulder the cost of power supply at the hospital.

Our correspondent reports that the memo entitled, “Approval For The Recommendation To Add Utility Fee To The Service Fee Charged To Patients In The Hospital” was signed by Wole Oyeyemi, UCH administrator.

Oyeyemi signed the memo on behalf of the chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, and Chief Medical Director of the hospital.

The memo was addressed to the Director/Head, Finance and Accounts Department of the hospital.

It explained that all patients accessing the tertiary healthcare facility must pay the N1,000 on daily basis.

The memo added that the hospital has been experiencing power outages for some time.

It added further that the hospital is battling issues such as the high cost of electricity tariff and inflation in the price of diesel.

The memo then revealed that these prompted the hospital to take the decision to task the patients to pay the money on daily basis.

“To this end, I write to convey the management’s approval for the mandatory payment of utility fee of N1,000 daily by every patient accessing care in this hospital.

“Following the recurring power outage in the hospital, high cost of electricity tariff and inflation in the price of diesel which has impeded stable power supply, management has decided to consider measures that can help to facilitate flawless service delivery in the hospital.

“You are requested to kindly implement the approval with immediate effect.”

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, when contacted asked the reporter to come to the hospital for more explanation.