Hoodlums attack Bauchi State lawmakers, damage cars, doors, windows

Barely a day after some unknown hoodlums attempted to burn down the Bauchi State House of Assembly, another set of hoodlums on Monday attacked the lawmakers in their guest house and smashed their cars and windows of the houses.

The hoodlums, who were said to be about 50, stormed the guest house where the lawmakers were holding a meeting on Sir Kashim Road, a few meters away from the Government House and tried to chase them away.

Monday’s incident was confirmed by one of the lawmakers, Ado Wakili, representing Burra Constituency in the Ningi LGA when he spoke with Nigerian Tribune, stating that he was injured during the attack.

He said, “We were inside having a meeting when we suddenly heard noises and banging at the gate. As we rushed out to see what was happening, the hoodlums rushed in holding guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“All of us scampered for safety and in the process; many of us including me were injured as you can see on my face; just below my eyes. They really turned everything upside down. By the time we came out, they had smashed all our cars and the windows of the house.”

Another lawmaker, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, described the incident as condemnable and suspected to be related to politics.

He said, “In a situation like this, violence cannot solve the problem, it will only aggravate it. All that is required is for us to sit down and dialogue in order to have a solution to the problem. It is simply a misunderstanding among members of the House.”

The security guard of the guest house also told newsmen that the hoodlums attacked the house with different dangerous weapons.

He said, “We all had to run for our dear lives. That was how they gained entrance into the building and did the damage.”