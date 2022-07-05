NEWS
Hoodlums attack Bauchi State lawmakers, damage cars, doors, windows
Barely a day after some unknown hoodlums attempted to burn down the Bauchi State House of Assembly, another set of hoodlums on Monday attacked the lawmakers in their guest house and smashed their cars and windows of the houses.
The hoodlums, who were said to be about 50, stormed the guest house where the lawmakers were holding a meeting on Sir Kashim Road, a few meters away from the Government House and tried to chase them away.
Monday’s incident was confirmed by one of the lawmakers, Ado Wakili, representing Burra Constituency in the Ningi LGA when he spoke with Nigerian Tribune, stating that he was injured during the attack.
He said, “We were inside having a meeting when we suddenly heard noises and banging at the gate. As we rushed out to see what was happening, the hoodlums rushed in holding guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.
“All of us scampered for safety and in the process; many of us including me were injured as you can see on my face; just below my eyes. They really turned everything upside down. By the time we came out, they had smashed all our cars and the windows of the house.”
Another lawmaker, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, described the incident as condemnable and suspected to be related to politics.
He said, “In a situation like this, violence cannot solve the problem, it will only aggravate it. All that is required is for us to sit down and dialogue in order to have a solution to the problem. It is simply a misunderstanding among members of the House.”
The security guard of the guest house also told newsmen that the hoodlums attacked the house with different dangerous weapons.
He said, “We all had to run for our dear lives. That was how they gained entrance into the building and did the damage.”
NEWS
War: Go and rest – President Putin tells Russian soldiers, issues fresh order
President Vladimir Putin of Russia has told the Russian troops who conquered the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) to go and rest.
The Russian President said other formations must proceed with tasks according to plans.
President Putin said this on Monday while announcing that he received a proposal from the Russian army generals on the development of the “offensive operations” in Ukraine.
Putin said that all the commanders on the war front, including Col. General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, and Army General Sergey Vladimirovich Surovikin, have given him reports on the progress being achieved by the troops.
Putin also told the defence minister, Sergie Shoigu, that the commanders also submitted their proposals for the development of offensive operations.
The Russian leader said that the Ministry of Defense will work on all the proposals presented by the commanders in the field.
According to him, while “military units that participated in the operation in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) should rest,” other formations, “including the East and West groups, must proceed with tasks according to plans.”
This comes as Putin congratulated Russian troops for “achieving victory” in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.
NEWS
Singer, Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM station employs OAP who lost job due to ‘R factor
An Ibadan-based OAP, Zainab Fakunle who was sacked by the management of her former media house is now with the Yinka Ayefele’s radio station, Fresh 105.3 FM.
Recall that speculation surrounding the OAP’s sack claimed it was in connection with her speech defect.
The OAP cried out after reportedly losing her job barely a month after resumption for having an “R factor”.
According to Zainab Fakunle, she has worked at three different stations before her new job, and it was never an issue.
Announcing the development, through her social media handles, the Ibadan born OAP wrote, “I was crushed, I stood up for myself, yet I got knocked by many people, but I was undeterred and finally God in his mercies have vindicated me!
I got a new job! Yes with the biggest radio brand in the Southwest, FRESH FM LAGOS, FRESH FM NIGERIA”.
Confirming her appointment with FRESH FM, the OAP via her Facebook posted a picture with the logo of Fresh 105.3 FM Lagos as a backdrop.
NEWS
Electricity : UCH mandates patients to pay N1,000 per day to cushion fuel price hike
The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, has mandated each patient accessing the hospital pay the sum of N1,000 daily for electricity supply.
The hospital insisted that the need for the new levy is necessary in order to cushion the biting effects of an increase in the price of electricity tariffs and diesel used to power generating plants by the hospital.
The Federal Government-controlled hospital made these declarations via an internal memo.
The memo obtained by by our correspondent on Monday said that the high cost of electricity and the increasing price of diesel were behind the decision.
The hospital in the release said that the management took the decision to compel the patients to shoulder the cost of power supply at the hospital.
Our correspondent reports that the memo entitled, “Approval For The Recommendation To Add Utility Fee To The Service Fee Charged To Patients In The Hospital” was signed by Wole Oyeyemi, UCH administrator.
Oyeyemi signed the memo on behalf of the chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, and Chief Medical Director of the hospital.
The memo was addressed to the Director/Head, Finance and Accounts Department of the hospital.
It explained that all patients accessing the tertiary healthcare facility must pay the N1,000 on daily basis.
The memo added that the hospital has been experiencing power outages for some time.
It added further that the hospital is battling issues such as the high cost of electricity tariff and inflation in the price of diesel.
The memo then revealed that these prompted the hospital to take the decision to task the patients to pay the money on daily basis.
“To this end, I write to convey the management’s approval for the mandatory payment of utility fee of N1,000 daily by every patient accessing care in this hospital.
“Following the recurring power outage in the hospital, high cost of electricity tariff and inflation in the price of diesel which has impeded stable power supply, management has decided to consider measures that can help to facilitate flawless service delivery in the hospital.
“To this end, I write to convey the management’s approval for the mandatory payment of utility fee of N1,000.00 (one thousand naira only) daily by every patient accessing care in this hospital,” it said.
“You are requested to kindly implement the approval with immediate effect.”
The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, when contacted asked the reporter to come to the hospital for more explanation.
